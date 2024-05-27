“I think Brady Tkachuk is probably available.”

We’re in the playoffs. Do you know what that means?

Among active Flames draft picks, Tkachuk is – 1st in playoff goals

– 1st in playoff assists

– 1st in playoff points

– 1st in playoff even-strength goals

– 1st in playoff PIMS

– 1st in playoff GWG (tripling 2nd place) At just 26 years old. pic.twitter.com/hcFFWBjjkW – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) May 26, 2024

It means that a guy like Matthew Tkachuk, who seems tailor-made for the playoffs and helped the Panthers get to the next level, is the talk of the town.The Flames must be missing him.

Every time we talk about the Tkachuk family, we wonder if Brady Tkachuk will follow in his brother’s footsteps by leaving Canada to play in the U.S. at some point.

Even if he’s not at the end of his contract like Matthew was in Calgary, it’s something that can be done.

All this to say that, once in a while, there are rumours on this subject. We often wonder if the Senators won’t be forced to trade him at some point.

Unless the club wants to stir its soup and decides to trade him without the request coming from the player?

All this to say that rumours exist and resurface once in a while. And at this time of year, it’s normal to see his name circulating all over the NHL.

Well, #GoSensGo Brady Tkachuk’s name is going around in trade talks, according to Jeremy Rutherford. Buckle up. – Jesse Courville-Lynch | (@JCourvilleLynch) May 27, 2024

And according to Jeremy Rutherford, who works for The Athletic, told ESPN radio in St. Louis that he thought the player was possibly available on the trade market.

In the journalist’s opinion, if the Sens were to trade the forward (who earns just over $8.2 million for four more years), they’d need to bring back a group of players who could help right away.

It makes sense: Ottawa wants to get to the next level.

Still according to Rutherford, the Blues could be interested – and it’s not the first time the name of the St. Louis club has come up in discussions this year, since Renaud Lavoie also mentioned it – in getting the Sens’ captain.

St. Louis is home to the Tkachuk family, and Matthew was rumored to be in St. Louis two years ago.

Steve Staios could discuss Jordan Kyrou (under long-term contract) or Pavel Buchnevich, who will be a free agent in a year’s time. That’s the kind of talent The Athletic’s journalist is looking for.

Remember that Ryan Whitney raised Tkachuk’s name last February. Will it finally materialize?

In bursts

– Wow.

The Czech Republic had a party last night, to celebrate their victory at the Worlds (hockey). #Prague A reminder that the Czech Republic, world champions, will not participate in the Four Nations Tournament next year… pic.twitter.com/IrxHhMSbld – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) May 27, 2024

– Vu de même.

Moral of the story? We have to go back to prayer to get an Impact.#CFMTL https://t.co/ih08zOwlEw – Nilton Jorge (@NiltonJorge) May 27, 2024

– Things are bad in Toronto.

His name, like that of several of his teammates, is mentioned in the rumors. https://t.co/5BrGMpbtui – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 27, 2024

– He still has things to learn.

New, for @TheAthletic: Inside Connor Bedard’s IIHF World Hockey Championship debut … where he found a bright spotlight, hard hockey and a lot of weird questions. https://t. co/xNZ08dK0r9https://t.co/xNZ08dK0r9 – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 27, 2024

– There will be an ultimate game.