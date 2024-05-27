Will Smith to make the jump to San Jose this summer

Will Smith to make the jump to San Jose this summerAuteur: dmiller
Normally, when a big National League prospect makes the jump from an American college, it’s done once the player’s NCAA team is eliminated.
What’s the point? To burn up a year’s contract.
Note that this doesn’t make the player an unrestricted free agent any faster… but the second contract is signed faster, which logically gives more money while waiting for full autonomy.
Why didn’t you sign him in April? Considering he had a fire season in the NCAA, we can assume it wasn’t because the Sharks suddenly changed their minds a month later.
Logically, it’s because the player changed his mind.
Presumably, seeing the Sharks win the 2024 draft lottery changed Smith’s plans. After all, Macklin Celebrini is expected to make the jump from the NCAA to the NHL this year.
The Habs drafted David Reinbacher fifth overall, and he’s likely to start next season in Laval.
– There’s a lot of talk.
– History repeats itself in 2021, but with the other knee.
– The Voltigeurs have no room for error.
Well, the Voltigeurs are 0-2.
Too bad. They led Game 2 by two goals.
Let’s hope for two more Moose Jaw losses.
