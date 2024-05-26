Series in brief: the Rangers were hot, but finally got the better of the Panthers

Series in brief: the Rangers were hot, but finally got the better of the PanthersAuteur: cbrown
The Panthers were playing at home, but didn’t quite have home-ice advantage, as Rangers fans were out in force.
View this post on Instagram
Matthew Tkachuk 56 career playoff points in 61 games, tying Keith Tkachuk’s total in 89.
– Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) May 26, 2024
A few minutes later, Alexis Lafrenière showed Reinhart how to score a real backhand goal.
FILTHY BACKHAND FROM LAFRENIERE pic.twitter.com/4n6eci2uYE
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 26, 2024
Alexis Lafrenière scored to tie the game at 1-1 and improve his career #StanleyCup Playoffs total to 7-13-20 (40 GP).
Tune in for the contest now on @ABCNetwork, @ESPNPlus, @Sportsnet, @TVASports, CBC#NHLStats: https://t.co/hVovejPOeN pic.twitter.com/J8AyQyBs4f
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 26, 2024
It took just 25 seconds for the Rangers to take the lead in this game, thanks to last game’s hero, Barclay Goodrow.
It was (already) Goodrow’s fifth goal of the playoffs, having scored just four all season.
Barclay Goodrow …
– 4 goals in the regular season
– 5 goals in the playoffs pic.twitter.com/lurt6sjNWk
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 26, 2024
He went for another backhand shot on a similar play, but was a little luckier, as his shot deflected off defender Jacob Trouba, before sneaking between Shesterkin’s pads.
The second period was (somewhat) quieter, until Lafrenière decided to show the full extent of his talent, with what is one of the finest goals of his career.
ALEXIS LAFRENIÈRE #NYR pic.twitter.com/Ju9sV3FYlf
– NHL (@NHL_EN) May 26, 2024
About three minutes later, Trouba made a dubious gesture with his elbow towards Evan Rodrigues. Once again…
“Why even bother taking the body when you can just elbow them in head?” – Jacob Trouba probably pic.twitter.com/GFdvacVGSw
– Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) May 26, 2024
In the end, it was Goodrow (again) who scored shorthanded to double his team’s lead.
In the third period, Florida didn’t give up and forced overtime.
SASHA.
BARKOV. pic.twitter.com/C4RsN0ztsj
– Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) May 26, 2024
WATCH: Gustav Forsling ties the game 4-4 in the third period! pic.twitter.com/A8WJbavhVc
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 26, 2024
ALEX WENNBERG IS YOUR GAME 3 OT HERO
(: @BR_OpenIce)pic.twitter.com/xiGhAdIwRY
– BarDown (@BarDown) May 26, 2024
Despite the Panthers’ stubbornness, the goal was awarded and New York leads the series 2-1.
Extension
– Wow.
Carter Verhaeghe only has 20 shot attempts in this game.
No seriously, he actually has 20!
– Eric Engels (@EricEngels) May 26, 2024
– Very funny.
https://t.co/jT5Atcg6xe pic.twitter.com/1mOfOBnKFI
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 26, 2024
– Well said.
There are few things more magical than playoff hockey.
The great goals, the huge hits, the improbable runs, the flying elbows from Trouba that would fell an entire family of water buffaloes, the brawls, the intensity…it’s all so beautiful.
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) May 26, 2024
– Scorers of the game.
– Game 3 tomorrow night between Edmonton and Dallas.