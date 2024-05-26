Series in brief: the Rangers were hot, but finally got the better of the Panthers

On this Sunday afternoon, hockey fans had the chance to watch game #3 of the series between the New York Rangers and the Florida Panthers.

The Panthers were playing at home, but didn’t quite have home-ice advantage, as Rangers fans were out in force.

Matthew Tkachuk 56 career playoff points in 61 games, tying Keith Tkachuk’s total in 89. – Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) May 26, 2024

The first period was dominated 14-8 in shots by the Panthers, but there were two goals on each side.Sam Reinhart got the ball rolling early in the period with his sixth goal of the series, his second scored on the power play.He made a fine break towards the net, threading the backhand into the top corner.Matthew Tkachuk picked up an assist on the play, his 56th point in 61 career playoff games.He also equalled the career points total of his father, Keith Tkachuk, who reached that mark in 89 games.

A few minutes later, Alexis Lafrenière showed Reinhart how to score a real backhand goal.

FILTHY BACKHAND FROM LAFRENIERE pic.twitter.com/4n6eci2uYE – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 26, 2024

It was absolutely perfect, as the video below shows.With this goal, Laffy became the third player in Rangers history to reach 20 career playoff points before the age of 23.

It took just 25 seconds for the Rangers to take the lead in this game, thanks to last game’s hero, Barclay Goodrow.

It was (already) Goodrow’s fifth goal of the playoffs, having scored just four all season.

Barclay Goodrow … – 4 goals in the regular season

– 5 goals in the playoffs pic.twitter.com/lurt6sjNWk – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 26, 2024

With just over five minutes to go in the first twenty minutes, Sam Reinhart brought everyone back to square one with his second goal of the game.

He went for another backhand shot on a similar play, but was a little luckier, as his shot deflected off defender Jacob Trouba, before sneaking between Shesterkin’s pads.

And yes, a third backhand goal in the first period.With the score at 2-2, the two teams returned to the locker room.

The second period was (somewhat) quieter, until Lafrenière decided to show the full extent of his talent, with what is one of the finest goals of his career.

Take a look at this magnificent piece of play initiated and completed by the Quebecer.

About three minutes later, Trouba made a dubious gesture with his elbow towards Evan Rodrigues. Once again…

“Why even bother taking the body when you can just elbow them in head?” – Jacob Trouba probably pic.twitter.com/GFdvacVGSw – Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) May 26, 2024

On the sequence, the bastard Rangers defenseman had already taken a stick penalty, but received a second two-minute penalty.Result: Panthers numerical advantage.

In the end, it was Goodrow (again) who scored shorthanded to double his team’s lead.

It was 4-2 in favor of the Rangers after 40 minutes of play.

In the third period, Florida didn’t give up and forced overtime.

WATCH: Gustav Forsling ties the game 4-4 in the third period! pic.twitter.com/A8WJbavhVc – TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 26, 2024

ALEX WENNBERG IS YOUR GAME 3 OT HERO ( : @BR_OpenIce)pic.twitter.com/xiGhAdIwRY – BarDown (@BarDown) May 26, 2024

First, Aleksander Barkov closed the gap.Then Gustav Forsling tied the game.In the end, overtime lasted just a few minutes.Alex Wennberg scored the winning goal.

Despite the Panthers’ stubbornness, the goal was awarded and New York leads the series 2-1.

The next game will be played Tuesday, 8pm, in Florida.

Carter Verhaeghe only has 20 shot attempts in this game.

No seriously, he actually has 20! – Eric Engels (@EricEngels) May 26, 2024

There are few things more magical than playoff hockey. The great goals, the huge hits, the improbable runs, the flying elbows from Trouba that would fell an entire family of water buffaloes, the brawls, the intensity…it’s all so beautiful. – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) May 26, 2024

– Game 3 tomorrow night between Edmonton and Dallas.