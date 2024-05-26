Wayne Gretzky couldn’t lift the puck

Wayne Gretzky couldn’t lift the puckAuteur: cbrown
There are excellent arguments to defend each point of view, but Gretzky’s 2857 points in 1487 career games make him the favorite for this debate.
Replaying Connor McDavid’s golden chance miss in overtime in Game 3, Gretzky said he couldn’t have scored more.
Why not? Because he couldn’t lift the puck.
Not only did Gretzky say that he wouldn’t have been able to score on this sequence, but he also gave a major flaw to his game, which seemed to be exceptional.
Imagine being the NHL’s all-time leading scorer and not being able to lift the disc.
Personally, I don’t think there would still be a debate about the greatest player of all time (G.O.A.T.) if he could lift the puck.
Let’s just say that this statement is very surprising, to say the least.
