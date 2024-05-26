Wayne Gretzky is seen by most as the G.O.A.T., but some believe that Mario Lemieux brought more to a club than Gretzky.

There are excellent arguments to defend each point of view, but Gretzky’s 2857 points in 1487 career games make him the favorite for this debate.

Wayne Gretzky was on NHL on TNT with Henrik Lundqvist, Paul Bissonnette, Anson Carter and Liam McHugh on Saturday night, and he made a very surprising statement that caused quite a stir.

Replaying Connor McDavid’s golden chance miss in overtime in Game 3, Gretzky said he couldn’t have scored more.

Why not? Because he couldn’t lift the puck.

McDavid could have simply lifted the disc onto the empty net, but missed his chance.

Not only did Gretzky say that he wouldn’t have been able to score on this sequence, but he also gave a major flaw to his game, which seemed to be exceptional.

Imagine being the NHL’s all-time leading scorer and not being able to lift the disc.

Imagine, too, if he could have done so, how he would have had a bigger gap in the overall points standings.Could he have reached the 3,000-point plateau?God only knows, since his years as a professional field hockey player are behind him.

Personally, I don’t think there would still be a debate about the greatest player of all time (G.O.A.T.) if he could lift the puck.

Let’s just say that this statement is very surprising, to say the least.

