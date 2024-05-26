Pittsburgh Penguins try to sign Jaromir Jagr

It’s no secret that Jaromir Jagr is a legend throughout the NHL, but especially in the history of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Czech received a ceremony to retire his famous #68 last February, and it’s now clear why Jagr calls Pittsburgh his home.

Since that tribute, the Penguins have been trying hard to convince Jagr to accept a position within the organization, but lately they’ve decided to push the envelope a little.

The team even visited Prague, during the World Hockey Championships, to meet him in person.

The tournament showed that Jagr is VERY popular in the Czech Republic, and understandably so. After all, he’s the second-highest scorer in NHL history and still playing professionally at the age of 52.

Pittsburgh would like to give the Czech a role in the front office , while allowing him to remain at home in Kladno, working remotely.

It’s much the same principle with Vincent Lecavalier with the Montreal Canadiens, as he can work from home with his role in operations.

For Jagr, working from home must be worth a lot, because not only can he stay in Europe, but he’ll be able to stay close to his professional club in Kladno, Czech Republic.

And who knows? Maybe he could play a few more games next year, which would be a 37th professional year for the 52-year-old.

He’s been playing professionally for so long, he’s played with players from the 1970s in the NHL.

In fact, this year will mark the 44th consecutive season that a former Jagr teammate has played in the Stanley Cup Final.

It’s important to understand that Jagr wasn’t playing in the NHL 44 years ago, but since the 1980 edition, at least one player from one of the two finalist teams has played with Jagr.

Although the finalists for 2024 are not yet known, we’re sure to see one of the legendary Czech’s former team-mates in the final, as there are players on each of the four teams in the final four.

Now that’s impressive.

An addition of Jagr’s caliber to the Penguins organization can only benefit the organization as it looks to move into a new chapter.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are reportedly working on hiring legendary winger Jaromír Jágr to their front office, shares Rob Rossi of The Athletic in an interview with Penguins’ President of Business Operations, Kevin Acklin. Acklin shared that the team is ready to enter a “new… – Hockey Patrol (@HockeyPatrol) May 25, 2024

The fact that he’s already a legend in Pittsburgh may help him choose a position like this.

In fact, I’d be very surprised if he took an NHL job anywhere but Pittsburgh.

