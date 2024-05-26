Jonathan Marchessault too small for the Habs, says Tony Marinaro

The rebuilding of the Montreal Canadiens is progressing slowly, as the seasons go by and the club improves.

Some are impatient, and feel that time is long in the basement of the NHL standings, but we must think long-term and see the team’s progress.

2021-2022: 22 wins – 55 points – .355 point percentage

2022-2023: 31 wins – 68 points – .415% points

2023-2024: 30 wins – 76 points – .463% points

Every season since Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton took over, the Habs have improved.Last three habs seasons:Things are moving forward for the Tricolore, and soon Hughes and Gorton will be able to afford to be aggressive and go after players who will have an immediate impact on the team.

Some even think that, as early as this summer, the Tricolore could/should sign one or more free agents to help the team’s young players.

The name that often comes up in conversation is Jonathan Marchessault.The Quebecer is a very interesting player who many fans would love to see in a Canadiens jersey for the next few seasons.However, according to Tony Marinaro, the 33-year-old veteran is too small for the Habs.

Indeed, Marinaro explains in one of the recent episodes of The Sick Podcast that Marchessault, while an excellent player and goal-scorer (42 goals this season), isn’t what the Habs need.

By signing Marchessault for three or four seasons, the Habs will be handcuffing themselves to an aging 5-foot-9 forward on their top-6.Because yes, if the Quebecer comes to Montreal, it will be to play a role in the top-6.

And that’s where Tony Marinaro sees a problem.

Dallas Stars: 2 – Logan Stankoven (5’8) and Mavrik Bourque (5’10 )

and Mavrik Bourque ) Edmonton Oilers: 3 – Derek Ryan (5-foot-10) , Sam Gagner (5-foot-11 ) and Troy Stetcher (5-foot-10 )

, Sam Gagner ) and Troy Stetcher ) New York Rangers: 2 – Vincent Trocheck (5’11 ) and Adam Fox (5’11 )

) and Adam Fox ) Florida Panthers: 3 – Nick Cousins (5′ 11), Ryan Lomberg (5′ 9 ) and Evan Rodrigues (5′ 11)

When he looks at and analyzes the four teams currently in the semi-finals of the Stanley Cup playoffs, he sees four teams built with big, tall players, not small forwards.And for that, Marinaro is absolutely right: right now, we have proof that it takes big players to go far in the playoffs.Number of players actively in the lineup under 6 feet among semifinalists :I invite you to click on each of the teams to see their line-ups and witness the size of the various players.

In short, as you can see, the teams in the semi-finals have virtually no small players, and only the Stars and Rangers have players who have a major impact on their team’s success.

If we now look at the Habs, as of today, the Habs already have seven players under 6 feet.

We’re talking about Cole Caufield (5 foot 8), Brendan Gallagher (5 foot 9), Rafaël Harvey-Pinard (5 foot 9), Alex Newhook (5 foot 11), Nick Suzuki (5 foot 11), Jordan Harris (5 foot 11) and Lane Hutson (5 foot 9).

In a gust

Adding Marchessaultto this line-up would add another small player.In short, Tony Marinaro makes a very good point, and you really have to wonder how the Habs will be able to compete in the playoffs if they have so many players under 6 feet.

– The Monaco Grand Prix is always a thrilling and unique event, especially in the first round.

MASSIVE CRASH AT THE START! PEREZ’S CAR IS DESTROYED! Sainz made contact with Piastri resulting in a puncture for the Ferrari driver, but the incident is at the back of the pack with Perez and both Haas cars. Red flag is deployed.#F1 #MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/LmZP0Y2k5H – TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 26, 2024

– A big crash between Perez and Magnussen.

What a spectacular crash. Perez and Magnussen make contact up the hill and it destroys all 3 cars involved.#F1 #MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/WmhfFo5eyk – TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 26, 2024

– What an incredible first lap, with a flying car, now.

THE ALPINE’S HAVE COME TOGETHER AS WELL! Ocon goes airborne! The craziest opening lap at Monaco we’ve seen in a long, long time.#F1 #MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/PJPvIrb5FW – TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 26, 2024

– Highlights from a 0-0 draw.