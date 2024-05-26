Artyom Levshunov: Grant McCagg thinks he might be older than advertised

For several months now, we’ve been taking an in-depth look at the top prospects who will be available at the National Hockey League draft on June 28 and 29.

We go through all the different analyses of these prospects to get an idea of what each of them would bring to the table, should they ever be drafted by the Montreal Canadiens.

And so, given that we’re mostly analyzing these prospects with the Habs’ 5ᵉ overall pick in mind, we’re keeping a close eye on what’s being said about the forwards, given that the Tricolore will most likely (hopefully) draft a forward.

However, we mustn’t forget that there are some excellent defensemen in this draft, and that several will be drafted very high.

In fact, the top defenseman prospect on most people’s lists is Belarusian defenseman Artyom Levshunov.

Levshunov is considered by virtually all analysts to be the most complete defender who will emerge the highest among all available defenders.

Until now, there hasn’t been too much negative analysis of Levshunov, but now former Canadiens scout Grant McCagg thinks he’s overrated.

And one of McCagg’s arguments is that he has doubts about Levshunov’s real age.

can anyone speak on this (seemingly outlandish) speculation about Levshunov? https://t.co/XHJuspiROI pic.twitter.com/VM6blKpnTw – The Habitant (@the_habitant) May 25, 2024

Yes, yes, you read that right, McCagg is by no means convinced that the Belarusian defender is indeed 18 years old.

As you can hear in the latest episode of the Sick Podcast – Recrutes Draftcast, McCagg explains that there are clearly doubts about Levshunov’s real age.

“He looks like he’s been 18 for three years.” – Grant McCagg

He says there have been similar stories with Russian and Belarusian players, where their age on paper was not their real age, in order to allow them to dominate at a lower level and therefore get noticed.So the former Habs scout has his doubts about Levshunov being just 18.If Levshunov is even 20, McCagg wonders how much he could improve.

That’s a pretty big statement and accusation McCagg makes about a player he put in the same category as Logan Cooley and Cutter Gauthier a few months ago.

the inconsistency is actually incredible pic.twitter.com/HJ3ncLCPmB – The Habitant (@the_habitant) May 25, 2024

In short, McCagg’s opinion of Levshunov has changed drastically, to the point where he now doubts his age.

Quite special, let’s say.

He now sees him as a fourth or fifth defenseman on a team with the potential to perhaps become a third defenseman.

He also compared him to Zach Bogosian, a defenseman drafted 3ᵉ overall in 2008 who never scored more than 30 points in the NHL.

In a gust

– Not to be missed today.

– Indeed. What a great pass from Dickinson.

There might be a real chance that Sam Dickinson goes top 4 this year if he continues to ball out in the Memorial Cup. https://t.co/8RqA21Qvce – The Habitant (@the_habitant) May 25, 2024

– Will Kaapo Kakko return to the Rangers line-up with Jimmy Vesey’s injury?

Who’s in for Rangers with Vesey out? Plus, Maurice’s humor, Forsling’s brilliance, more East notes https://t.co/BzixhdNCTo – Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) May 26, 2024

– The players don’t seem to mind.

Nikita Okhotyuk has signed a 2 year deal with CSKA. Clearly no concern with the intentional ban that remains in effect. – Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) May 26, 2024

– A 0-0 draw for Montreal CF at Stade Saputo last night.

It wasn’t perfect, but it was a lot better. Despite some misses in front of the net, finally, we saw some hustle in the duels. That’s just the standard,” said Laurent Courtois. We don’t want it to go below that anymore. “#cfmtlhttps://t.co/J430bAA4iu – Jean-François Téotonio (@JFTeotonio) May 26, 2024

– Incredible.