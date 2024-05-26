CDM: Kaiden Guhle left out of bronze medal match

The medals will be handed out today at the World Ice Hockey Championships, with Canada and Sweden battling it out for bronze at 9.20am.

We’ll be watching to see how Montreal Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle performs in this match, but in the end, it won’t be necessary.

Kaiden Guhle is listed as a scratch for Canada today. Ridly Greig is in the lineup as Canada goes with 14 forwards. #MensWorlds – Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) May 26, 2024

Extension

Kaiden Guhle will not play in the match, as he will be left out in favor of Ridly Greig.Canada will therefore play with 14 forwards against Sweden.Details to follow

Another rather special decision by head coach André Tourigny, who was already criticized quite a bit yesterday for his decisions in the semi-final against Switzerland.

Connor Bedard didn’t play in overtime, and then, in the shootout, two defensemen were sent off.