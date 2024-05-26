CDM: Kaiden Guhle left out of bronze medal match

CDM: Kaiden Guhle left out of bronze medal matchAuteur: ewilson
We’ll be watching to see how Montreal Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle performs in this match, but in the end, it won’t be necessary.
Kaiden Guhle is listed as a scratch for Canada today.
Ridly Greig is in the lineup as Canada goes with 14 forwards. #MensWorlds
– Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) May 26, 2024
Extension
Another rather special decision by head coach André Tourigny, who was already criticized quite a bit yesterday for his decisions in the semi-final against Switzerland.
Connor Bedard didn’t play in overtime, and then, in the shootout, two defensemen were sent off.