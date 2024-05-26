Skip to content
CDM: Kaiden Guhle left out of bronze medal match

The medals will be handed out today at the World Ice Hockey Championships, with Canada and Sweden battling it out for bronze at 9.20am.

We’ll be watching to see how Montreal Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle performs in this match, but in the end, it won’t be necessary.

Kaiden Guhle will not play in the match, as he will be left out in favor of Ridly Greig.

Canada will therefore play with 14 forwards against Sweden.

Another rather special decision by head coach André Tourigny, who was already criticized quite a bit yesterday for his decisions in the semi-final against Switzerland.

Connor Bedard didn’t play in overtime, and then, in the shootout, two defensemen were sent off.

