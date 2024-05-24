A journalist from The Athletic doesn’t believe Demidov will be available at No. 5

A journalist from The Athletic doesn’t believe Demidov will be available at No. 5Auteur: ewilson
For Scott Wheeler of The Athletic, Hughes wouldn’t have to worry about making such a decision because he thinks Demidov simply won’t be available at the fifth pick of the draft.
That’s what he explained in a Q&A post on the Reddit platform.
AMA (Ask Me Anything) Announcement
We’re very pleased to announce an AMA with @scottcwheeler, a staff writer at @TheAthletic who covers the NHL draft & prospects.
Join us today at 3:00pm ET to ask your questions https://t.co/vXET5cLntX
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 24, 2024
According to Wheeler, the Blackhawks are the favourites to select Demidov, who has the second overall pick of the auction. It’s possible, but we reported on Thursday that the Blackhawks seem to be leaning towards a defenseman rather than a forward.
Understandably, not everyone at The Athletic shares the same opinion, but it’s still pretty funny.
In gusto
– Caufield is still having fun with Zegras.
Hey Cole pic.twitter.com/wTqvQ2u8xK
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 24, 2024
– A rookie on fire.
Among rookies this postseason, Stankoven is
– first in goals
– first in assists
– first in points
– first in +/-
– first in shots
– first in takeaways
… but he’s 5’8… pic.twitter.com/jfwnse32Gs
– Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) May 24, 2024
– The Oilers’ powerplay is devastating.
Edmonton’s powerplay:
Round 1 against #2 ranked PK in NHL – 45%
Round 2 against #17 ranked PK in NHL – 30%
Round 3 against #8 ranked PK in NHL – 0%
Edmonton mutilating LA’s penalty kill isn’t talked about enough. pic.twitter.com/aL87GLOqnQ
– Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) May 24, 2024
– Duran is doing well.
He’s currently the hitter the Red Sox need. https://t.co/Lv5XYa167N
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 24, 2024