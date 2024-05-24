Frank Seravalli predicts $20 million for Jonathan Drouin

Right now in the NHL, we’re obviously keeping an eye on the two association finals. One pits the NHL’s top team (Rangers) against the defending finalists (Panthers), while the other pits the Oilers, our Canadian favorites, against the Dallas Stars.

Two good series to keep an eye on.

Then there’s the amateur draft and the free agent period, which are always very interesting events. Personally, these are my favorite times of the season when the Habs aren’t in the spring tournament.

Top 75 UFAs with Contract Projections: https://t.co/40DMeB72vo – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 24, 2024

Today, in an article published on Daily Faceoff , Frank Seravalli gave his contract predictions for the free agent period.Here they are:Obviously, Sam Reinhart and Jake Guentzel lead the charge with monster contracts of $11.3 million annually for eight years (thus, with Florida) and $9.25 million per season for seven years, respectively.Also noteworthy is the predicted contract for Jonathan Drouin.

Let’s not forget that the Quebecer had a very good season and helped himself to an extension of his career in North America. Remember that at the start of the season, there was talk of Europe in his case.

According to Seravalli, the Quebecer will sign a $20 million contract, i.e. $5 million annually over four years. Not bad!

I don’t know if it will be in Colorado, because, let’s not forget, it will be complicated for the two sides to come to an agreement, but one of the most influential journalists in the hockey world believes he will get $20 million.

Tyler Toffoli 4 years, $24 million ($6 million annually) ;

Sean Monahan 3 years, $15.9 million ($5.3 million annually) ;

Erik Gustafsson 3 years, $11.55 million ($3.85M annually) ;

Max Domi 2 years, $7 million ($3.5M annually) ;

Casey DeSmith 1 year, $1.65 million ;

Max Pacioretty 1 year, $1.5 million ;

Mike Hoffman 1 year, $1.15 million.

In brief

Of the 75 names Seravalli compiled, Drouin would be the 18th highest-paid player annually, tied with Shayne Gostisbehere.In addition to Drouin, the list includes seven former Canadiens players. Here they are, in order from highest to lowest paid:

– It’s official.

Scott Arniel is the new head coach of the @NHLJets. Winnipeg conducted interviews with top candidates although Arniel was considered a frontrunner going into the process. Arniel is well respected by the players and has earned another shot at being an NHL head coach. @TSNHockey – Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) May 24, 2024

– What’s going on?

Chronique | Hockey Québec has not received the report promised by HQRM https://t.co/9ie7Ry4h6I – Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) May 24, 2024

– It’s not all rosy for CF Montreal.