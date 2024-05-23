26th pick in the draft: the Canadian clearly has a player profile in mind

26th pick in the draft: the Canadian clearly has a player profile in mindAuteur: sjones
Since the beginning of May, there’s been a lot of talk about the draft and the Montreal Canadiens’ fifth overall pick. That’s to be expected.
However, the importance of the Jets’ pick, 26th overall, should not be overlooked. After all, because the Habs don’t have their second-round pick (they only have the Avalanche, who will be a long shot), having the chance to draft in the first round is even more important.
The club may choose to trade the pick… but if it does, it will be because a positive opportunity is on the table.
This Swede is a 5’11 center who scored 57 points in 44 games in junior. It’s his profile that’s interesting, since he’s unlikely to be a random choice.
Why not? Because Wheeler added the following after selecting “the highly regarded Swedish player”:
Centers like Beaudoin, Hage and Boisvert would make sense here if one of them is available. – Scott Wheeler
In the platform’s mock draft , Cole Beaudoin, Michael Hage and Quebecer Sacha Boisvert (who was once linked to the Habs) all came out between 22nd and 24th. Nashville, Toronto and Denver drafted all three guys.
- Beaudoin: 62 points in 67 OHL games, 6’2 center
- Hage: 75 points in 54 USHL games, 6’1 center
- Boisvert: 68 points in 61 USHL games, 6’2 center
- Pettersson: 57 points in 44 games in Swedish junior, 5’11 center
I get the feeling that the club wants to draft – if it really does draft at No. 26 – a player somewhat in the same mold, but a little better offensively and a little bigger, ideally.
Remember that the Habs aren’t necessarily looking for a center right now, but that finding a third-line center for the future is an interesting avenue nonetheless.
