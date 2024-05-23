Series wrap-up: Alexis Lafrenière scores Panthers’ insurance goal in his own net

Series wrap-up: Alexis Lafrenière scores Panthers’ insurance goal in his own netAuteur: jdavis
Sergei Bobrovsky blanked the NHL’s top team with a 23-save performance.
Sergei Bobrovsky stopped all 23 shots he faced as the @FlaPanthers blanked the Presidents’ Trophy winners in Game 1. #StanleyCup#NHLStats: https://t.co/wU0DCll56X pic.twitter.com/GCdPAvFoB5
TKACHUK GETS THE SCORING STARTED IN THE ECF!
Sergei Bobrovsky comes up huge for the Panthers at the end of the 2nd. 🫡
Towards the end of the game, Alexis Lafrenière woke up and scored… in his goal.
Lafrenière puts the Panthers up 2-0 off an own goal
New York certainly won’t want to go to Florida trailing 0-2…
