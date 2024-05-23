Skip to content
Series wrap-up: Alexis Lafrenière scores Panthers’ insurance goal in his own net

Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
After a hockey break on Tuesday night, the Panthers and Rangers began their association finals last night.

The Oilers and Stars begin theirs tonight.

But in the series between the two Eastern powers, it was the Panthers who prevailed.

Final score: 3-0.

Sergei Bobrovsky blanked the NHL’s top team with a 23-save performance.

It all started late in the first period.

Matthew Tkachuk broke the ice, which turned out to be the winning goal.

Meanwhile, Bob was giving the home team absolutely nothing.

What an important save at the end of the second!

Towards the end of the game, Alexis Lafrenière woke up and scored… in his goal.

What a mistake!

The two teams return to action on Friday evening, again at Madison Square Garden.

The match will be presented at 8pm.

New York certainly won’t want to go to Florida trailing 0-2…

Extra time

– A nice visit to MSG.

– The four scorers of the game.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– The West begins its final tonight.

(Credit: Google)

