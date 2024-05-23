Series wrap-up: Alexis Lafrenière scores Panthers’ insurance goal in his own net

After a hockey break on Tuesday night, the Panthers and Rangers began their association finals last night.The Oilers and Stars begin theirs tonight.But in the series between the two Eastern powers, it was the Panthers who prevailed.Final score: 3-0.

Sergei Bobrovsky blanked the NHL’s top team with a 23-save performance.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped all 23 shots he faced as the @FlaPanthers blanked the Presidents' Trophy winners in Game 1.

TKACHUK GETS THE SCORING STARTED IN THE ECF!

Sergei Bobrovsky comes up huge for the Panthers at the end of the 2nd.

: Stream on Sportsnet+

It all started late in the first period.Matthew Tkachuk broke the ice, which turned out to be the winning goal.Meanwhile, Bob was giving the home team absolutely nothing.What an important save at the end of the second!

Towards the end of the game, Alexis Lafrenière woke up and scored… in his goal.

Lafrenière puts the Panthers up 2-0 off an own goal

What a mistake!The two teams return to action on Friday evening, again at Madison Square Garden.The match will be presented at 8pm.

New York certainly won’t want to go to Florida trailing 0-2…

Extra time

– A nice visit to MSG.

– The four scorers of the game.

– The West begins its final tonight.