Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Injury: Trevor Zegras underwent surgery

 Marc-Olivier Cook
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Injury: Trevor Zegras underwent surgery
Credit: Getty Images
Ten days ago, on December 2, Trevor Zegras was injured during a home game.

The Ducks forward fell awkwardly on the ice against the Golden Knights, and we saw him leave afterward, struggling to put weight on one of his legs.

Initially, it was thought that his injury was very serious:

It took some time before we received updates, but the Ducks have shared an announcement regarding their forward.

Here’s what you need to know: Zegras underwent surgery today for a torn meniscus in his right knee.

The Ducks also announced that the American will miss “approximately” six weeks of activity:

Zegras avoided the worst.

Six weeks of absence is a long time… But seeing him fall and realizing he couldn’t use his right leg after the injury raised a lot of concerns.

In the end – even though it’s not the same injury – it’s somewhat reminiscent of Patrik Laine’s situation.

However, it’s unfortunate for Zegras because he was having great moments before falling in battle.

He had collected seven points in his last nine games and he had bounced back after a terrible start to the season.

In 24 games, the forward has a total of 10 points, including four goals.

The good news is that he will be able to return to play before the end of the season.

It would have been a disaster otherwise, as he also missed 51 games last season due to a lower body injury. Difficult to progress during those times…


In Brief

– Great staff.

– Noteworthy:

– Logical.

– He found his niche in Toronto.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content