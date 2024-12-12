Injury: Trevor Zegras underwent surgery

Injury: Trevor Zegras underwent surgeryMarc-Olivier Cook
Trevor Zegras immediately waved at the bench after he went down. Not what the Ducks need to see at this point (or any point).@SportingTrib | #FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/GADrsRXNzi
— Zach Cavanagh (@ZachCav) December 5, 2024
Here’s what you need to know: Zegras underwent surgery today for a torn meniscus in his right knee.
The Ducks also announced that the American will miss “approximately” six weeks of activity:
NEWS: Trevor Zegras had successful knee surgery today to repair a torn meniscus.
He is expected to miss six weeks.https://t.co/nC5WgcWXV9
— Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) December 12, 2024
Six weeks of absence is a long time… But seeing him fall and realizing he couldn’t use his right leg after the injury raised a lot of concerns.
In the end – even though it’s not the same injury – it’s somewhat reminiscent of Patrik Laine’s situation.
However, it’s unfortunate for Zegras because he was having great moments before falling in battle.
It would have been a disaster otherwise, as he also missed 51 games last season due to a lower body injury. Difficult to progress during those times…
In Brief
– Great staff.
Brad Pascall, Joe Thornton and Hnat Domenichelli are returning to lead at the #SpenglerCup.
Brad Pascall, Joe Thornton et Hnat Domenichelli dirigeront à nouveau le à la #CoupeSpengler.
— Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) December 12, 2024
– Noteworthy:
Belichick’s five-year contract will pay $1 million a year in base salary and $9 million a year in supplemental income. He also can receive as much as $3.5 million in bonuses per year.
— Chip Alexander (@ice_chip) December 12, 2024
– Logical.
Mais les fans des Yankees «gardent une place spéciale dans son coeur» quand même. https://t.co/HPvHBGOfkz
— Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) December 12, 2024
– He found his niche in Toronto.
RJ Barrett has taken his game to another level this season pic.twitter.com/Hl1atzCxOn
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 12, 2024