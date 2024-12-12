Ivan Demidov set aside today

Ivan Demidov set aside todayCharles-Alexis Brisebois
In light of today’s match for Ivan Demidov’s club, Roman Rotenberg has chosen to sideline the talented prospect from the CH. He will not even be the 13th forward today.
Ready for the KHL World Team!
Nabokov (Podyapolsky)
Nikishin, Galenyuk – Glotov, Kuznetsov, Plotnikov
Karpukhin, Yelesin – Kuzmin, Grigorenko, Khairullin
Simashev, Konyushkov – Abramov, Safonov, Sorkin
Koromyslov – Kotlyarevsky, Iskhakov, Poltapov, Polyakov (13th forward) pic.twitter.com/Ko24tAOsj0
— Russia Hockey (@russiahockey_en) December 12, 2024
You may have noticed that I did not mention the SKA, and that’s normal. Right now, the “Channel One Cup” tournament is taking place in Russia, which is somewhat equivalent to the Four Nations tournament in the NHL.
There will be several guys from SKA on the team → https://t.co/oIszkTlibA
— DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) December 4, 2024
Throughout the tournament, it remains unclear how Demidov’s playing time will be managed. He is, after all, an 18-year-old young player. Therefore, it is not entirely abnormal to see him sidelined in the duel against the rest of the world.
Let’s remember that Connor Bedard was not chosen for the Four Nations Tournament. That puts things into perspective.
Demidov, who had the meeting with Jeff Gorton and Nick Bobrov in October, must seize the moment at the tournament to learn from new veterans. And since the KHL is on break, it’s better for him than to stay at home.
