Ivan Demidov set aside today

In light of today’s match for Ivan Demidov’s club, Roman Rotenberg has chosen to sideline the talented prospect from the CH. He will not even be the 13th forward today.

You may have noticed that I did not mention the SKA, and that’s normal. Right now, the “Channel One Cup” tournament is taking place in Russia, which is somewhat equivalent to the Four Nations tournament in the NHL.

Demidov has been chosen to represent Russia.But since Roman Rotenberg is also the coach of the Russian club and 17 members of SKA are part of the team, it was to be expected that Demidov would play less than usual.Why? Because his club is similar to SKA (a club where he plays too little), but stronger at the same time. And the opposition is better than a normal KHL match.

Throughout the tournament, it remains unclear how Demidov’s playing time will be managed. He is, after all, an 18-year-old young player. Therefore, it is not entirely abnormal to see him sidelined in the duel against the rest of the world.

Let’s remember that Connor Bedard was not chosen for the Four Nations Tournament. That puts things into perspective.

Demidov, who had the meeting with Jeff Gorton and Nick Bobrov in October, must seize the moment at the tournament to learn from new veterans. And since the KHL is on break, it’s better for him than to stay at home.

We will see if things change, but I do not expect to see him play in the short term in the tournament.

