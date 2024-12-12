Skip to content
Jeff Gorton went to meet Ivan Demidov in October.

In October, Elliotte Friedman informed us that the Canadiens planned a trip to Russia to see Ivan Demidov.

We weren’t sure when it would take place (there was talk of a few weeks or a few months after discussing it), but the Sportsnet informant mentioned a meeting that would involve Kent Hughes.

This was as of October 19.

And here comes the Responsible Gambler site, which has its entrances in Russia, publishing an article on the subject. Daria Tuboltseva had an interview with Demidov, and he confirmed that such a meeting took place.

This was at the end of October, right when he was on fire with SKA.

At the end of October, representatives from the Canadiens came to Saint Petersburg. We met and discussed my game. – Ivan Demidov

What Demidov said is that Jeff Gorton and Nick Bobrov were present. It’s not exactly surprising to see that the club’s head of hockey operations and one of the most connected men in Russia made the trip.

But Demidov did not mention Hughes. Did Friedman get it wrong? Did the Habs’ plan change? Will the GM of the Habs also take a different trip to meet Demidov later? Did Demidov simply forget to mention the GM?

These are currently, logically, the various scenarios on the table.

Feeling desired/respected by the Habs must help him. After all, it’s not always easy for him in Russia, but he must surely think that coming to play in Montreal in 2025 will represent the light at the end of the tunnel. There, he will have plenty of playing time.


