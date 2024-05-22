Prayer, Peter DeBoer’s method for limiting McDavid

The NHL’s Western Final kicks off tomorrow in Dallas. It’s going to be an exciting one to watch, but as with any good series, flowers have been showered on both sides by the Oilers and Stars.

It was probably Peter DeBoer who came up with the best media availability quote when asked about Connor McDavid.

He was asked how his players would limit him during the series. He replied: “cross your fingers, pray.”

Pete DeBoer on how to limit Connor McDavid: “Cross your fingers, pray. It’s like Nate MacKinnon. It’s like Jack Eichel. You’re never going to hold them off the scoresheet. You’ve got to defend them as a five-man unit. You always have to have awareness when they’re on the ice.” – Lia Assimakopoulos (@Lassimak) May 21, 2024

He added that he couldn’t be taken off the scoresheet completely and had to be defended as a five-man unit.

It’s quite comical, but there’s some truth to it. When he’s at his best, McDavid seems unstoppable on the ice. He has fun, and when he can’t maneuver well, he finds his teammates with such ease.

However, DeBoer can take some inspiration from the Vancouver Canucks. They bothered him and really limited him in the previous series. McDavid is clearly not 100% either, which will help the Stars’ cause.

Honestly, stopping Leon Draisaitl was harder for Vancouver than stopping McDavid. The straight shooter can make the difference in the series with his shot.

Jake Oettinger has bounced back from a roller-coaster first round and will be key to making sure his coach’s prayers are answered.

For their part, the Oilers will have to find a way to slow down Logan Stankoven and Wyatt Johnston, who are having the time of their lives.

