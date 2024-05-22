Skip to content
News

Prayer, Peter DeBoer’s method for limiting McDavid

 Auteur: jdavis
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Prayer, Peter DeBoer’s method for limiting McDavid
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

The NHL’s Western Final kicks off tomorrow in Dallas. It’s going to be an exciting one to watch, but as with any good series, flowers have been showered on both sides by the Oilers and Stars.

It was probably Peter DeBoer who came up with the best media availability quote when asked about Connor McDavid.

He was asked how his players would limit him during the series. He replied: “cross your fingers, pray.”

He added that he couldn’t be taken off the scoresheet completely and had to be defended as a five-man unit.

It’s quite comical, but there’s some truth to it. When he’s at his best, McDavid seems unstoppable on the ice. He has fun, and when he can’t maneuver well, he finds his teammates with such ease.

However, DeBoer can take some inspiration from the Vancouver Canucks. They bothered him and really limited him in the previous series. McDavid is clearly not 100% either, which will help the Stars’ cause.

Honestly, stopping Leon Draisaitl was harder for Vancouver than stopping McDavid. The straight shooter can make the difference in the series with his shot.

Jake Oettinger has bounced back from a roller-coaster first round and will be key to making sure his coach’s prayers are answered.

For their part, the Oilers will have to find a way to slow down Logan Stankoven and Wyatt Johnston, who are having the time of their lives.

In a gust

– It’s back on in Montreal.

– It’s back on.

– What a season!

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content