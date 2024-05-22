Tij Iginla: a kind of Matthew Tkachuk, according to a WHL coach

Discussions surrounding the prospect who will be selected by the Tricolore with its first-round pick have, in fact, become increasingly precise and serious since we know the Habs’ selection rank, which is 5ᵉ overall.
However, I wouldn’t be disappointed if the Habs chose Tij Iginla, another prospect I like.
If Ivan Demidov and Cayden Lindstrom were ever selected in the top-4, I wouldn’t be at all disappointed if the Tricolore ended up with Tij Iginla, especially when you look at the various analyses and comparisons about him.
Which player should the Habs draft next June? Here's what many scouts think
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 22, 2024
Indeed, one WHL coach said that iginla was a Matthew Tkachuk type, so he clearly wouldn’t pass up the chance to draft such a clutch player, who’s worth gold in the playoffs.
For this coach, iginla’s work ethic, hustle and talent make him a genuinely impressive player who will clearly make a big impact once in the NHL.
And let’s not forget the fact that Iginla comes from a family of leaders, as his father, Jarome Iginla, enjoyed a full NHL career, as well as being an excellent captain for the Calgary Flames for nine seasons from 2003 to 2013.
In short, there are many elements that make Tij Iginla an excellent choice, and there’s little doubt that he will become an excellent NHL power forward.
It now remains to be seen whether the Habs see Iginla’s strengths as forming a superior whole to, say, Cayden Lindstrom.
