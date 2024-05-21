Steven Stamkos file: Julien BriseBois says McDonagh deal changes nothing

The Steven Stamkos issue is probably one of the most talked-about in the National Hockey League this summer.

As everyone knows, the Tampa Bay Lightning captain is currently out of contract for next season, the 2024-2025 campaign, and could therefore become a free agent on July 1ᵉʳ.

If Stamkos and the Lightning don’t come to an agreement by then, Stamkos will be free to sign with the team of his choice.

Obviously, Stamkos’ first choice would be to re-sign with Tampa Bay, where he has spent his entire career to date.

Both parties want to come to an agreement, but Stamkos deserves to be paid what he’s worth, and the Lightning may not be able to do that.

BriseBois: “We still have some cap space. Steven Stamkos isn’t signed yet. That’s ongoing. We’re still able, in my mind, to get something done that makes sense for the organization with Steven even after acquiring Ryan McDonagh. Depending on what happens with other players, we’ll… https://t. co/lGqhhD68xZ – Chris Krenn (@Chris_Krenn) May 21, 2024

Stamkos’ preference is to stay in Tampa Bay, and the Lightning’s and Julien BriseBois’ preference is to keep Stamkos in town.

Obviously, this doesn’t mean that Stamkos will stay in Tampa Bay.

Unless the captain decides to sign on the cheap , it could be very difficult to find common ground with so little money.At 34, Stamkos is probably on his last contract, and will surely want to sign for as much money as possible, but you never know.

In short, until there’s real progress on this issue, rumours will continue to swirl around the NHL, especially those linking Stamkos to the Montreal Canadiens, given his strong bond with head coach Martin St-Louis.

In a gust

– Of note.

Barry Trotz says Ryan McDonagh asked at exit meetings for the team to consider trading him this summer. Trotz says the trade today was more about that request than clearing cap room. – Alex Daugherty (@AlexDaugherty1) May 21, 2024

– What do you think?

Will we see Blake Wheeler in the lineup during the Eastern Conference finals? #NYR #nhlplayoffs2024 – PuckCentral (@PuckCentral) May 21, 2024

– This will be his biggest challenge yet.

If Sergei Bobrovsky plays like he did in the 2023 ECF against Carolina, the #FlaPanthers will have no problems with the #nyr –

https://t.co/GteaXLRxep – George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) May 21, 2024

– Coming up.

An executive has spoken out about the Blue Jays’ ridiculous demands on the matter. https://t.co/YPw7LlcYy9 – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 21, 2024

– To be listened to.