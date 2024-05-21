Milan Lucic file: he allegedly strangled his wife in front of his children

Milan Lucic was an unsettling and frightening player in the National Hockey League for many years, especially with the Boston Bruins.He enjoyed some fine seasons with the Bruins before moving west to Alberta to play for the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames, where he slowed down considerably.Last summer, as a free agent, Lucic signed a one-year contract with the Bruins, returning to the city of Boston where he had enjoyed so much success.

However, things didn’t work out as planned.

Why didn’t they?

Well, because it turns out that Lucic bothers and terrorizes off the ice.

The NHL tough guy was arrested for domestic violence several months ago, and since then, he hasn’t been allowed to play any more games with the Bruins this season.

Now, there’s more news on the case, as his wife, Brittany Lucic, has confided that Lucic strangled him in front of their children.

Milan Lucic’s wife gave details of the field hockey player’s actions that led to his arrest https://t.co/pgDVkU0g9L – TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 21, 2024

You read that right, unfortunately.

Milan Lucic allegedly jumped on his wife after she spotted the name of one of her friends on Lucic’s phone.

She then asked him about it, and Lucic allegedly jumped on her to take the phone away.His wife, Brittany, then stumbled into a chair, where her husband tried to strangle her.

I repeat all this in front of Lucic’s children, his wife, and several friends.

Last April, of course, Brittany filed for divorce, explaining that the couple were facing irreconcilable differences.

Ultimately, the 35-year-old forward didn’t have to go to trial, as his wife refused to testify, but Lucic is unlikely to return to the NHL.

In a gust

He played just four games this season with the Bruins, collecting two assists.To find out more, read the TVA Sports article here

– Wow.

In the 4-3 win over the Czech Republic, Connor Bedard was Canada’s least-used forward. He made ten appearances and played 8:08. He’s not injured. That’s what we call learning, and even the big stars go through it. RDS – Luc Gelinas (@LucGelinasRDS) May 21, 2024

– I laughed.

For those asking about the rules surrounding post-deadline trades, Ryan McDonagh is not eligible to compete for Tampa Bay in the 2024 playoffs, as the team has already been eliminated. – JFresh (@JFreshHockey) May 21, 2024

– Ryan McDonagh’s reaction to his return to Tampa Bay.

Ryan McDonagh said he never thought there was a chance he’d be back with #tblightning, at least under this contract. Called it “mixed emotions” leaving Nashville but, “It’s hard not to make you believe again something special can be done again once more” in Tampa. – Joe Smith (@JoeSmithNHL) May 21, 2024

– Stay tuned.

This is why I’m not super concerned with McDavid. The majority of the time we shut him and Draisaitl down https://t.co/30FvQI5YtC – Hunter☧ (@hunterdallashky) May 21, 2024

– A potential replacement for Oliver Renard.