Cole Caufield: four points in his match of the day at the World Championship

Cole Caufield: four points in his match of the day at the World ChampionshipAuteur: ataylor
Before the Americans’ game of the day at the World Hockey Championships, Cole Caufield had two goals and two assists in six games. We knew he was capable of taking his game to the next level.
And that’s exactly what he did today against the Latvians.
First, he had two assists on the Americans’ first two goals, and then he made it 3-0 himself. The Canadian player used his good shot to find the back of the net.
GOAL: Cole Caufield scores off a great dish from Boldy to make it 3-0 for the United States against Latvia #MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/8bbo0AGoQj
– TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 21, 2024
The Latvians scored three of the next four bits to bring the score to 4-3 in favor of the Americans. The margin of maneuver was slim for Cole Caufield’s club.
A good day for number 22!
Have a day, Cole Caufield! #GoHabsGo | #MensWorlds https://t.co/fjbIPZ0Q7C
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 21, 2024
As this was the last game of the qualifying tournament, it’s good to see that Caufield showed he could take his wanderings. It was only against Latvia, of course, but still.
In bursts
– The Canadiens played.
4
3
Dylan Cozens, in overtime and shorthanded
– Luc Gelinas (@LucGelinasRDS) May 21, 2024
– Interesting.
The veteran had been sent down to the minors on May 1. https://t.co/V8q0W00MGj
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 21, 2024
– I was wondering.
The QMJHL’s fighting regulations will not be enforced in Saginaw in the coming days.
So there will be no automatic ejection for fights at the Memorial Cup: https: //t.co/eAxrp5wYdx
– Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) May 21, 2024