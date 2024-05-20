Rod Brind’Amour starts thinking about retirement

All done.

The Carolina Hurricanes have finally reached an agreement with Rod Brind’Amour. The head coach will be back at the helm for the next five seasons.

I say “his club” because he’s been associated with the team since 1999-2000. His family is happy there and he doesn’t seem to want to leave.

In Rod we trust – Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) May 19, 2024

By necessity, this puts an end to a lot of speculation. Because even though he was expected to stay, the fact that he’d be out of contract in a few weeks’ time was the talk of the town.

In the end, he’s where he wants to be.

On his podcast this morning, Elliotte Friedman broached the subject of Brind’Amour’s contract. In particular, he mentioned that, after signing “at a discount” three years ago, he has a contract that means that this time, the other coaches in the league won’t complain that he earns too little.

According to Friedman(32 Thoughts), his five-year contract is worth a lot of money for someone who hasn’t won a Stanley Cup as a coach.

Monday morning 32 Thoughts news, information and playoff reaction podcast. Links to your preferred platform, here:https://t.co/io7Mr1QEpm – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 20, 2024

But what’s also worth noting is this: this could be his last contract as coach.

What Friedman is pointing out is that Brind’Amour, who has never stopped since his retirement as a player, is slowly beginning to think about his retirement from the world of hockey.

Of course, it’s not going to happen any time soon. However, he’ll be 54 this summer (which means he’ll be 59 at the end of his contract), and more and more, he’s starting to think about taking some time for himself.

A lot can change in five years. But even so, it’s worth keeping in mind that we’re talking about one of the NHL’s great coaches.

In gusto

– Maxime Truman is on the case.

Raheem Edwards and Lassi Lappalainen have just left the group for the start of training. Nathan Saliba remains with the regulars. – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) May 20, 2024

– His season would be over.

Sounds like #Canucks Brock Boeser’s blood clot developed in his leg, something team medical staff found after Game 6. He has been placed on blood thinning medication and is not expected to be available to play again this season. Brutal break for #Canucks‘ leading goal scorer. – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 20, 2024

– Please note.

– He’s getting up at the right time.

That wasn’t the case last year, not by a long shot. https://t.co/caPWXohqrD – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 20, 2024

– A name to remember.