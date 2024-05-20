Cole Eiserman seeks inspiration from a young Alex Ovechkin

Cole Eiserman seeks inspiration from a young Alex OvechkinAuteur: ewilson
We say it often enough, but the fact is clear: Kent Hughes and Martin St-Louis seem to prefer good players on 200 feet. They don’t want one-dimensional players.
This is the main reason why Cole Eiserman’s name hasn’t been linked to the Habs more than it should. Yet the maverick, who scored 25 goals in 24 games this season, doesn’t consider himself just a goal scorer.
The man who chose to continue his college career with Lane Hutson’s former club, Boston University, is eager to develop this skill under former NHLer Jay Pandolfo.
Eiserman is also aware that he’s not the best defensive player, but he’s ready to improve in this facet.
I just want to keep working on my game and improving both ways. – Cole Eiserman
In any case, the Habs know Boston University very well. I wonder if Eiserman could be a possible fifth-round pick. If he can improve his 200-foot game, why not take a chance on him? Especially if Ivan Demidov and Cayden Lindstrom are already picked when the Habs talk…
