Cole Eiserman seeks inspiration from a young Alex Ovechkin

We say it often enough, but the fact is clear: Kent Hughes and Martin St-Louis seem to prefer good players on 200 feet. They don’t want one-dimensional players.

This is the main reason why Cole Eiserman’s name hasn’t been linked to the Habs more than it should. Yet the maverick, who scored 25 goals in 24 games this season, doesn’t consider himself just a goal scorer.

In an interview with Montreal Hockey Now , the young American confessed that he wants to be inspired by a young Alex Ovechkin.Like the Russian, he wants to use his body to protect the puck and make his opponents lose it.

The man who chose to continue his college career with Lane Hutson’s former club, Boston University, is eager to develop this skill under former NHLer Jay Pandolfo.

Eiserman is also aware that he’s not the best defensive player, but he’s ready to improve in this facet.

I just want to keep working on my game and improving both ways. – Cole Eiserman

He also says he wants to get better at blocking pass lines. Not only does he want to be the go-to guy when the team is behind by a goal, but also when the team wants to protect a lead late in the game.I wonder now if any team will take a chance on him soon enough. Remember that, at the start of the season, he was a top-5 or even top-3 draft pick.

In any case, the Habs know Boston University very well. I wonder if Eiserman could be a possible fifth-round pick. If he can improve his 200-foot game, why not take a chance on him? Especially if Ivan Demidov and Cayden Lindstrom are already picked when the Habs talk…

