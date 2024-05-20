“If I’m Don Waddell, I’ll buy out Jesperi Kotkaniemi’s contract immediately”

The Hurricanes may be one of the most powerful teams in the NHL in recent years, but their six-game loss to the Rangers obviously hurt.

It hurt, but it also raised a number of questions. The Rod Brind’Amour file has been settled (he’s still thinking of retiring), but there are others lingering on Don Waddell’s desk.

Martin Necas is a good example. Jesperi Kotkaniemi’s, too.

On July 1, 14 players will become free agents. Jake Guentzel, Seth Jarvis and Teuvo Teravainen are all part of this group.Unfortunately, not everyone will be able to return.Why not?Because Kotkaniemi monopolizes 5.5% of the payroll with his salary of $4.82 million per season for another six years. What a mistake that contract was!

Fortunately for Waddell and the organization, KK is only 23 years old. By buying out his contract, he would only have to pay a third of the salary. So it’s now or never. Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre agrees. Speaking to Hockey 360, the journalist covering the Blue Jackets says that if he were the club’s GM, he’d buy him out.

He adds that he strongly believes Carolina would consider getting rid of the player via a contract buyout.

In the event of such an outcome in the Finn’s case, here’s what the Canes would have to pay (right column) over the next few years :

When you think about it, it could be worth it.In closing, Grand-Pierre compared the former Canadien to Jonathan Drouin and Oliver Ekman-Larsson. He says he could benefit from a change of scenery.

The problem is, he’s already had a change of scenery and it didn’t work. To be continued.

