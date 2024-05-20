“If I’m Don Waddell, I’ll buy out Jesperi Kotkaniemi’s contract immediately”Auteur: cbrown
It hurt, but it also raised a number of questions. The Rod Brind’Amour file has been settled (he’s still thinking of retiring), but there are others lingering on Don Waddell’s desk.
Martin Necas is a good example. Jesperi Kotkaniemi’s, too.
Fortunately for Waddell and the organization, KK is only 23 years old. By buying out his contract, he would only have to pay a third of the salary. So it’s now or never. Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre agrees. Speaking to Hockey 360, the journalist covering the Blue Jackets says that if he were the club’s GM, he’d buy him out.
For Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre, the Hurricanes owe it to themselves to explore the possibility of buying out Jesperi Kotkaniemi’s contract in the summer pic.twitter.com/HFNNyKgR7e
– Hockey 360 (@hockey360) May 20, 2024
In the event of such an outcome in the Finn’s case, here’s what the Canes would have to pay (right column) over the next few years :
The problem is, he’s already had a change of scenery and it didn’t work. To be continued.
