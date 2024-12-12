Top-2: Drake Batherson scores a natural hat trick

Last night in the NHL, there wasn’t much action.

Drake Batherson recorded a natural hat trick and Adam Fox tallied three points including his first goal of the season as the @Senators and @NYRangers registered wins Wednesday.#NHLStats: https://t.co/fnvhPIH1c2 pic.twitter.com/3AGIKq9LLg — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 12, 2024

1. Drake Batherson scores a natural hat trick

That’s a natural hat trick for Drake Batherson! Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/KqBqqmWhNx — NHL (@NHL) December 12, 2024

Drake Batherson with the beautiful sauce to Brady Tkachuk, making it 5-0 Sens pic.twitter.com/TNgOwxUswG — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 12, 2024

2. Finally a goal for Adam Fox

Only four teams were playing.Here are the results and highlights:With a convincing 5-1 victory over the Ducks, the Ottawa Senators are back to .500.Ottawa is having a rough season and to make the playoffs, the team had to first aim for .500.Drake Batherson is the big hero of the game. He scored a natural hat trick.On the fifth goal for the Sens, he recorded an assist.A four-point night for him, then.Ottawa (13-13-2) is now fifth in the Atlantic, just two points out of the playoffs.As for the Ducks, things are going a bit worse. They have a record of 10-13-4 and have lost their first two games in Eastern Canada. They will continue their trip with a stop in Toronto tonight and finish it Saturday in Columbus.

Before last night’s games, Adam Fox had not scored since April 15, including the playoffs.

Adam Fox gets his first goal of the season on an empty netter pic.twitter.com/cYqdTOEuet — Rangers Videos (@SNYRangers) December 12, 2024

Against the Sabres, he finally ended his drought.In a 3-2 victory, he scored the winning goal.The first goal of the match was scored by Mika Zibanejad, the sensitive one from the Rangers. This marked his 300th career goal.

Things are not going well in Buffalo, which has lost its last eight games…

Overtime

– Nicolas Aubé-Kubel tried to rally his team.

Buffalo Bills’ Dion Dawkins was amped to get a front-row seat to the Trocheck vs. Aube-Kubel fight pic.twitter.com/5qAGA2BkvJ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 12, 2024

– The points from the night before.

– Only four teams are not playing tonight.