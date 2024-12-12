Top-2: Drake Batherson scores a natural hat trick

Top-2: Drake Batherson scores a natural hat trickRaphael Simard
Last night in the NHL, there wasn’t much action.
Drake Batherson recorded a natural hat trick and Adam Fox tallied three points including his first goal of the season as the @Senators and @NYRangers registered wins Wednesday.#NHLStats: https://t.co/fnvhPIH1c2 pic.twitter.com/3AGIKq9LLg
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 12, 2024
That’s a natural hat trick for Drake Batherson!
Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/KqBqqmWhNx
— NHL (@NHL) December 12, 2024
Drake Batherson with the beautiful sauce to Brady Tkachuk, making it 5-0 Sens pic.twitter.com/TNgOwxUswG
— Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 12, 2024
Before last night’s games, Adam Fox had not scored since April 15, including the playoffs.
Adam Fox gets his first goal of the season on an empty netter pic.twitter.com/cYqdTOEuet
— Rangers Videos (@SNYRangers) December 12, 2024
Mika Zibanejad nets his 300th career goal to open the scoring for the @NYRangers! #NHLStats: https://t.co/EDwRzYr90d
: @NHL_On_TNT & @SportsonMax https://t.co/4TuyIATi3T pic.twitter.com/QRD2zSt1jq
— NHL (@NHL) December 12, 2024
Things are not going well in Buffalo, which has lost its last eight games…
Overtime
– Nicolas Aubé-Kubel tried to rally his team.
Buffalo Bills’ Dion Dawkins was amped to get a front-row seat to the Trocheck vs. Aube-Kubel fight pic.twitter.com/5qAGA2BkvJ
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 12, 2024
– The points from the night before.
– Only four teams are not playing tonight.