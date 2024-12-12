Skip to content
Top-2: Drake Batherson scores a natural hat trick

 Raphael Simard
Last night in the NHL, there wasn’t much action.

Only four teams were playing.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. Drake Batherson scores a natural hat trick

With a convincing 5-1 victory over the Ducks, the Ottawa Senators are back to .500.

Ottawa is having a rough season and to make the playoffs, the team had to first aim for .500.

Drake Batherson is the big hero of the game. He scored a natural hat trick.

On the fifth goal for the Sens, he recorded an assist.

A four-point night for him, then.

Ottawa (13-13-2) is now fifth in the Atlantic, just two points out of the playoffs.

As for the Ducks, things are going a bit worse. They have a record of 10-13-4 and have lost their first two games in Eastern Canada. They will continue their trip with a stop in Toronto tonight and finish it Saturday in Columbus.

2. Finally a goal for Adam Fox

Before last night’s games, Adam Fox had not scored since April 15, including the playoffs.

Against the Sabres, he finally ended his drought.

In a 3-2 victory, he scored the winning goal.

The first goal of the match was scored by Mika Zibanejad, the sensitive one from the Rangers.

This marked his 300th career goal.

Things are not going well in Buffalo, which has lost its last eight games…


Overtime

– Nicolas Aubé-Kubel tried to rally his team.

– The points from the night before.

(Credit: NHL.com )

– Only four teams are not playing tonight.

(Credit: Google)

