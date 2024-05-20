Skip to content
Don Waddell makes Martin Necas' father say "hello

 Auteur: cbrown
Don Waddell makes Martin Necas’ father say “hello
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

This morning, my colleague Charles-Alexis Brisebois wrote an excellent piece on the fact that Martin Necas wanted to be traded… This information was reported by none other than his father.

I don’t think my son is happy about his father’s outburst, but whatever.

Later in the day, Hurricanes GM Don Waddell and head coach Rod Brind’Amour addressed the media. Waddell says “hello” to Papa Necas.

The experienced general manager loves parents and loves to talk to them about their sons, but not necessarily about their contracts. Even less about transactions.

So he ended his monologue on the situation by saluting Mr. Necas. It’s not all rosy at the moment in Carolina, quite frankly.

There’s the winger situation, of course, but also Teuvo Teravainen and Jake Guentzel, among others, who will become unrestricted free agents in July. And then there’s Jesperi Kotkaniemi, who’s doing extremely badly.

We’ve already talked about the fact that his contract could/should be bought out, but today at Hockey 360, Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre thinks the Canes should explore the possibility.

Let’s just say that a contract buyout isn’t ideal in the long term, but it could help the club sign some UFA and RFA players.

(Credit: Cap Friendly )

KK won’t have too much trouble finding employment elsewhere.

Grand-Pierre compared the Finn to Oliver Ekman-Larsson (Florida) and Jonathan Drouin (Colorado), both of whom benefited from a change of scenery. Europe is another possibility, as Simon Boisvert reported a few weeks ago.

