Don Waddell makes Martin Necas’ father say “hello

This morning, my colleague Charles-Alexis Brisebois wrote an excellent piece on the fact that Martin Necas wanted to be traded… This information was reported by none other than his father.

I don’t think my son is happy about his father’s outburst, but whatever.

Later in the day, Hurricanes GM Don Waddell and head coach Rod Brind’Amour addressed the media. Waddell says “hello” to Papa Necas.

Don Waddell might be my favorite general manager in all of sports, for the man has no chill. First he gives us the fire content on Jarvis, and now…. he responds to the drama surrounding Martin Necas and his dad, saying “say hi to his dad for me” #CauseChaos #Canes pic.twitter.com/EZFVayILGK – Evan Abramson (@Evan_Abramson) May 20, 2024

The experienced general manager loves parents and loves to talk to them about their sons, but not necessarily about their contracts. Even less about transactions.

So he ended his monologue on the situation by saluting Mr. Necas. It’s not all rosy at the moment in Carolina, quite frankly.

There’s the winger situation, of course, but also Teuvo Teravainen and Jake Guentzel, among others, who will become unrestricted free agents in July. And then there’s Jesperi Kotkaniemi, who’s doing extremely badly.

We’ve already talked about the fact that his contract could/should be bought out, but today at Hockey 360, Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre thinks the Canes should explore the possibility.

Let’s just say that a contract buyout isn’t ideal in the long term, but it could help the club sign some UFA and RFA players.

KK won’t have too much trouble finding employment elsewhere.

Grand-Pierre compared the Finn to Oliver Ekman-Larsson (Florida) and Jonathan Drouin (Colorado), both of whom benefited from a change of scenery. Europe is another possibility , as Simon Boisvert reported a few weeks ago.

