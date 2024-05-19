Canucks: Thatcher Demko will not play game #7

Last night, the Oilers forced a seventh and final game in their second-round series against the Vancouver Canucks with a 5-1 victory This officially leaves only one second-round game remaining in the 2024 Stanley Cup series.Regardless of the outcome of Game #7, there will be a Canadian team in the playoff semi-finals, joining the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Finals.

In short, this will be a very important game for both teams, as the Oilers try to get closer to the goal they’ve already had for several seasons, while the Canucks try to continue their surprising run led by their cinderella goaltender, Arturs Silovs.

Speaking of Canucks goaltenders, as everyone knows, Silovs is the Canucks’ third goaltender, given that Thatcher Demko is injured, and Casey DeSmith is used as an auxiliary goaltender.

In Demko’s case, he was injured in the first round during Game 1 of the series against the Nashville Predators, and his return to action has been postponed ever since.

According to the latest reports, he’s getting closer to a return to action, but Canucks head coach Rich Tocchet said last night that Demko won’t play in Game 7.

Rick Tocchet says Thatcher Demko is not going to play Game 7 for #Canucks. – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 19, 2024

I personally think it’s a good decision, even if Demko is potentially healthy and fully recovered.

Bringing him back into the game like that in such an important, one-off game would be far too much pressure for the 28-year-old goalkeeper.

So, in my opinion, it’s a good decision to continue trusting Arturs Silovs, the man who has brought the Canucks this far.

Without him, the series would probably not be tied at 3-3 against the Oilers right now.

The Oilers would have already joined the Dallas Stars in the conference final, if it weren’t for Silovs’ solid performance.

In short, the 23-year-old Latvian goaltender will continue his Cinderella journey on Monday in Game 7 in Vancouver, starting at 9pm.

Should he win that game, it would be quite an accomplishment to have won a series against the NHL’s two best players, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, especially in his first NHL game.

