Series wrap-up: Oilers force game #7

The second round of the National Hockey League playoffs is practically over.Only one series remains to be decided, and that is between the Vancouver Canucks and the Edmonton Oilers.Last night, the Canucks had the chance to eliminate the Oilers in Game #6, but Edmonton had not said its last word.While the Canucks had the chance to send the Oilers on vacation, Vancouver had a terrible game, accumulating only 15 shots on goal, including only nine after two periods.The Oilers, on the other hand, played with the energy of desperation and were opportunistic on their scoring opportunities.They won 5-1, as their big guns shone.The game had begun with a tight scoreline, as both teams scored back-to-back goals to open the scoring.It was really after that that things fell apart for the Canucks, as the Oilers dominated 14-5 on penalties in the second period.Zach Hyman scored his tenth of the series, while Evan Bouchard notched his fifth.Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Evander Kane then added to their tally in the third period.

Kane’s goal was synchronized to the song “LIving on a Prayer”.

Oilers fans were belting Livin on a Prayer and had their prayers answered moments later by Evander Kane @spittinchiclets pic.twitter.com/787cYGAjcE – Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 19, 2024

Leon Draisaitl recorded his 100th career point in the #StanleyCup Playoffs and placed his name alongside a couple of NHL legends in the process.#NHLStats: https://t.co/4glTlI6Nox pic.twitter.com/wqnJaG32Va – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 19, 2024

Leon Draisaitl became the fourth-fastest player in #StanleyCup Playoffs history with 60 career assists, a mark his teammate Connor McDavid hit earlier in the series.#NHLStats: https://t.co/4glTlI6Nox pic.twitter.com/RflPvXn9ZS – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 19, 2024

Beautiful timing that gives a whole moment before the crowd erupts.In this game, Leon Draisaitl picked up two assists to reach the 100-point plateau in his NHL playoff career after just 60 games played.In doing so, he joined none other than Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux.He and McDavid, who had three assists in the game, are truly rewriting NHL history together.

In short, the Oilers have tied the series, and we’ll be treated to an ultimate Game #7 on Monday starting at 9pm in Vancouver.

Overtime

The series is tied 3-3.

– Here’s yesterday’s result.

The @EdmontonOilers produced a strong offensive outburst to force the 197th #Game7 in #StanleyCup Playoffs history and third in 2024. This is the 17th consecutive postseason with at least three such contests. #NHLStats: https://t.co/4glTlI6Nox pic.twitter.com/Ez8o6o4Nc1 – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 19, 2024

– Here are yesterday’s top scorers.

– No games on the schedule today in the NHL, with only Game #7 between the Oilers and Canucks left to play in the second round.