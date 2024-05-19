Skip to content
Series wrap-up: Oilers force game #7

 Auteur: mgarcia
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
The second round of the National Hockey League playoffs is practically over.

Only one series remains to be decided, and that is between the Vancouver Canucks and the Edmonton Oilers.

Last night, the Canucks had the chance to eliminate the Oilers in Game #6, but Edmonton had not said its last word.

Oilers have fun against the Canucks and force an ultimate game

While the Canucks had the chance to send the Oilers on vacation, Vancouver had a terrible game, accumulating only 15 shots on goal, including only nine after two periods.

The Oilers, on the other hand, played with the energy of desperation and were opportunistic on their scoring opportunities.

They won 5-1, as their big guns shone.

The game had begun with a tight scoreline, as both teams scored back-to-back goals to open the scoring.

It was really after that that things fell apart for the Canucks, as the Oilers dominated 14-5 on penalties in the second period.

Zach Hyman scored his tenth of the series, while Evan Bouchard notched his fifth.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Evander Kane then added to their tally in the third period.

Kane’s goal was synchronized to the song “LIving on a Prayer”.

Beautiful timing that gives a whole moment before the crowd erupts.

In this game, Leon Draisaitl picked up two assists to reach the 100-point plateau in his NHL playoff career after just 60 games played.

In doing so, he joined none other than Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux.

He and McDavid, who had three assists in the game, are truly rewriting NHL history together.

In short, the Oilers have tied the series, and we’ll be treated to an ultimate Game #7 on Monday starting at 9pm in Vancouver.

The series is tied 3-3.

Overtime

– Here’s yesterday’s result.

– Here are yesterday’s top scorers.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– No games on the schedule today in the NHL, with only Game #7 between the Oilers and Canucks left to play in the second round.

