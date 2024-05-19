Series wrap-up: Oilers force game #7

Series wrap-up: Oilers force game #7Auteur: mgarcia
We’ve got some back-and-forth action to start Game 6! #StanleyCup
The @EdmontonOilers strike first, but the @Canucks tie it 1:45 later.
– NHL (@NHL) May 19, 2024
WHAT A BLAST!
Evan Bouchard extends the lead! #StanleyCup
– NHL (@NHL) May 19, 2024
Kane’s goal was synchronized to the song “LIving on a Prayer”.
Oilers fans were belting Livin on a Prayer and had their prayers answered moments later by Evander Kane @spittinchiclets
– Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 19, 2024
Leon Draisaitl recorded his 100th career point in the #StanleyCup Playoffs and placed his name alongside a couple of NHL legends in the process.#NHLStats: https://t.co/4glTlI6Nox pic.twitter.com/wqnJaG32Va
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 19, 2024
Leon Draisaitl became the fourth-fastest player in #StanleyCup Playoffs history with 60 career assists, a mark his teammate Connor McDavid hit earlier in the series.#NHLStats: https://t.co/4glTlI6Nox pic.twitter.com/RflPvXn9ZS
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 19, 2024
In short, the Oilers have tied the series, and we’ll be treated to an ultimate Game #7 on Monday starting at 9pm in Vancouver.
Overtime
– Here’s yesterday’s result.
The @EdmontonOilers produced a strong offensive outburst to force the 197th #Game7 in #StanleyCup Playoffs history and third in 2024. This is the 17th consecutive postseason with at least three such contests. #NHLStats: https://t.co/4glTlI6Nox pic.twitter.com/Ez8o6o4Nc1
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 19, 2024
– Here are yesterday’s top scorers.
– No games on the schedule today in the NHL, with only Game #7 between the Oilers and Canucks left to play in the second round.