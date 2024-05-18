Rod Brind’Amour and the Hurricanes reach an agreement

Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour will be back with the team next year, according to ESPN’s Kevin Weekes on Saturday night.

He made the announcement during the first intermission of ESPN’s Game Six between the Canucks and Oilers.

Breaking news via @KevinWeekes Rod Brind’Amour has agreed to an extension to remain with the Carolina Hurricanes#CauseChaos pic.twitter.com/vBOkdRXs7n – Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) May 19, 2024

We’re talking about a multi-season deal for the coach who was surrounded by rumours of departure a few weeks ago.

On May 1, we learned that Brind’Amour was unsure of his future with the Hurricanes. Carolina then had an extremely difficult start to the series, losing their first three games to the Rangers.

The Hurricanes managed to win the next two games, but were eventually eliminated in six games. That’s when the battle of ideas began.

Would Brind’Amour leave for a better salary and a change of scenery, or continue the work he’d started?

We now have the answer, and it’s very good news for the Hurricanes.

Let’s not forget that they have a lot of important matters to deal with this summer, including that of Martin Necas. Removing any doubts about Brind’Amour’s return as soon as possible was the right thing to do.

Brind’Amour has reached the 50-win plateau with the Hurricanes in each of the last three seasons, but playoff results have often disappointed. Carolina has been eliminated twice in the second round and once in the conference finals.

A little housecleaning in this line-up could help, but the core should remain intact. However, Brind’Amour won’t say no to reinforcements if the Hurricanes manage to get their hands on a new asset.

