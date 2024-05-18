Jonathan Drouin confirms he wants to sign a new contract in Colorado

After missing the first round of the playoffs, Jonathan Drouin returned in the second round to help the Avalanche in their battle against the mighty Stars. His support wasn’t enough, however, as the Stars eliminated Colorado in six games on Friday night.
And so Jonathan Drouin’s first season in an Avalanche uniform came to an end. It was a mentally beneficial campaign for him in a new environment, but his 56 points probably helped put a smile on his face.
Jonathan Drouin: “I’d love to come back here and sign here… I loved my time here, my family loved their time.” pic.twitter.com/ccRTtUKRnr
– DNVR Avalanche (@DNVR_Avalanche) May 18, 2024
I’d love to come back here and sign a contract. I’ve loved my time here and so has my family. – Jonathan Drouin
But this isn’t the first time we’ve heard Drouin say something like that. At the beginning of April, before the season was even over, he said on The Drop podcast that he wanted to come back to Colorado.
We’d already discussed the crazy idea of a $6 million per season contract, but that would be extremely surprising.
On the other hand, we should expect a contract for a few seasons. Drouin wasn’t a player in demand last summer, which is why he settled for a one-year deal. It was like a test.
And he passed the test with flying colors, earning the confidence to stay with Colorado for the long haul. Drouin is an incredible talent, but he’s much better as a support player than as a front-runner.
With Nathan MacKinnon or any of the Avalanche’s other star players, he’s capable of bringing his own touch of talent and complementing the attack.
