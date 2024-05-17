Nathan MacKinnon personally texted Jonathan Drouin to sign for Colorado

Nathan MacKinnon personally texted Jonathan Drouin to sign for ColoradoAuteur: mjohnson
MacKinnon won it all when he arrived in the NHL, and he continues to be one of the league’s best players, having just wrapped up a 140-point season. He won the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche and helped build a dominant team.
“Yeah, it feels like junior. Just a little older.”
Nathan MacKinnon and Jonathan Drouin sat down with @SNChrisSimpson to discuss what it has been like to reunite with the Colorado Avalanche.
Watch the full feature: https://t.co/U1VdmncPPO pic.twitter.com/UO294sLDIc
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 17, 2024
The two were great friends and spent a lot of time together in Halifax. That doesn’t seem to have changed, except that, as both players explained during the interview, they’re much more mature than when they were 16.
Don’t be surprised, however, if Drouin accepts a lower salary than expected, only to be able to continue playing with his great friend.
Gossip
– A classic in Toronto.
The Minnesota team causes THE surprise of the series in the LPHF!
*Toronto had a 2-0 lead in series 3 of 5… 🫠 pic.twitter.com/o7R83WDnha
– RDS (@RDSca) May 18, 2024
– The Panthers eliminated the Bruins.
Florida Panthers eliminate Boston Bruins in six games! pic.twitter.com/VOwHMplLye
– RDS (@RDSca) May 18, 2024
– Shayna Goldman sees Justin Barron as an exciting future defenseman in Montreal.
NHL Stanley Cup Checklist: How each non-playoff team can become an Eastern Conference contender https://t.co/rdMiwBQvRI
– The Athletic NHL (@TheAthleticNHL) May 15, 2024
– Completely insane.
all of scottie scheffler’s second rounds in majors, listed from best to worst pic.twitter.com/UVeSyFPSYk
– Jay Cuda (@JayCuda) May 17, 2024