Nathan MacKinnon personally texted Jonathan Drouin to sign for Colorado

Nathan MacKinnon and Jonathan Drouin together form an electric duo that wreaked havoc in the junior ranks. They won the Memorial Cup in 2013 with the Halifax Mooseheads and were selected first and third respectively in the NHL draft a few weeks later.

MacKinnon won it all when he arrived in the NHL, and he continues to be one of the league’s best players, having just wrapped up a 140-point season. He won the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche and helped build a dominant team.

"Yeah, it feels like junior. Just a little older." Nathan MacKinnon and Jonathan Drouin sat down with @SNChrisSimpson to discuss what it has been like to reunite with the Colorado Avalanche.

On the other hand, Drouin has had flashes of brilliance, but has never reached his full potential. After playing with the Lightning and Canadiens, he became an uncompensated free agent in the summer of 2023.Nathan MacKinnon knew he had to send him a message. He explained in an interview with Sportsnet.MacKinnon explained that he was traveling to Hawaii at the time to enjoy the off-season. He decided to text his old friend and ask him to join the Avalanche, and it finally worked!Best of all, he was so convincing, Drouin agreed to accept a lower salary for the one opportunity to join his former Mooseheads teammate.The result: Jonathan Drouin finished the 2023-24 season with a career-best 60 points. On top of that, he found himself on a winning team currently battling in the playoffs.The relationship between the two players is special, and it shows. During the interview, the two compliment each other and laugh about their junior days.

The two were great friends and spent a lot of time together in Halifax. That doesn’t seem to have changed, except that, as both players explained during the interview, they’re much more mature than when they were 16.

Drouin even compared their friendship to that ofDumb and Dumber!With a contract worth $825,000 for just one season, Drouin should earn a much better salary next year, especially after a 60-point campaign. The Avalanche will have to find a way to pay him to keep him in the plans, as he has adapted very well to the Colorado style.

Don’t be surprised, however, if Drouin accepts a lower salary than expected, only to be able to continue playing with his great friend.

