(Another) point for Juraj Slafkovsky at the World Championship

In the second half of the habs season, Juraj Slafkovsky was excellent.He collected points on a regular basis and played as a 1st overall pick.That said, the young forward continues to stand out as he enjoys a good tournament with Slovakia at the World Championship.His country faced Poland today, and while the Poles may not be formidable on paper, Slaf was (again) a guest at the party.

He picked up an assist on his team’s third goal… because he fought his way up the ramp to retrieve the puck.

Juraj Slafkovský with some strong work on the boards, led to Slovakia’s third goal of the game. His fourth point in as many games. Cehlárik put it home. 3-0 Slovakia over Poland. #MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/A0BbCv3hYe – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) May 15, 2024

He does things the right way and the results are there:Slovakia beat Poland 4-0 for their third consecutive victory.

In other words, things are going really well for the Slovaks at the moment… And they’re likely to win again in their next match, against France on Saturday.

It was a time for celebration in the Slovakia dressing room after the match, as one player is seen drinking a beer:Juraj Slafkovsky now has four points (four assists) in as many games since the start of the competition.

He’s having fun, alongside his compatriots… And seeing him produce offensively on the international stage is also good news in itself.

If this continues and the forward continues to pick up points, he’ll be even more confident this summer and when he arrives at the Habs’ next training camp.

We know how confident he usually is… But when you’re able to put points on the board, it sure helps at that level.

In gusto

So much the better!

– Tomas Tatar was voted player of the game for the Slovaks.

Former Hab and current Team Slovakia captain Tomáš Tatar is the player of the game (1G, 2A). #MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/4BGUGqtTS1 – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) May 15, 2024

– With good reason.

