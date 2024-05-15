The idea of Mitch Marner being traded to Nashville is back in the news

Toronto’s summer is likely to be a busy one.

Firstly, Brad Treliving will have to find a new coach…

And secondly, one of the players in the famous Core 4 could be traded elsewhere.

We’ve been talking about this possibility lately, and it’s logical to believe that Matthews and Nylander won’t be traded because they signed long-term contracts with the Leafs last year.

That said, Mitch Marner has a higher value than John Tavares, and he’s the one we could see leaving, because Treliving would have the opportunity to get its hands on an excellent returner.

And now, the idea of Marner being traded to Nashville is back in the news.

Based on the words of David Pagnotta (The Leafs Nation Podcast), it wouldn’t necessarily be surprising:

I think Nashville – at one point – was one of the teams that said: if you’re considering trading him, give us a call! – David Pagnotta

“I believe Nashville – at some point – has been one of the teams that have said, ‘if you consider moving him, give us a call.’” – @TheFourthPeriod on Mitch Marner @thegoldenmuzzy | @Jay_D_Rosehill Presented by @WendysCanada pic.twitter.com/CkzFhq8MH5 – TheLeafsNation (@TLNdc) May 15, 2024

Pagnotta maintains that the fit could be good for the Preds… Who also need to fix their problem in front of the net.

Let’s not forget that Barry Trotz (GM) will have to make an important decision, as he will have to choose his goaltender of the future between Juuse Saros and Yaroslav Askarov…

And in Toronto, we know that the problem in front of the net again had an impact on the club’s early elimination in the first round of the playoffs this year.

The informer therefore sees a Marner vs. Saros deal taking shape, because in his eyes, it would make sense for both clubs to fill a fairly significant need.

Let’s not forget that Mitch Marner has just one season left on his contract ($10.903 million) and that he’ll be as free as a bird next summer.

That said, I can’t imagine a scenario where Marner is traded in the middle of the season or at the next trade deadline.

Time is running out for the Leafs… And in all this, Brad Treliving will have to keep a cool head because he has no right to make a mistake.

If he wants to trade Marner, who has averaged 90 points per season since entering the National League, Treliving absolutely must ensure that the return obtained for the right-hander’s services will help the team win quickly.

In gusto

– A true leader!

– To be continued.

“I’m not too worried about Bob. He’s doing something back there. We just let him be.” On Sergei Bobrovsky – whether it’s a low-shot game or busy one, the Panthers know he’s got their backs whatever the opponent throws at him:https://t.co/rglyvF1y1V – Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) May 15, 2024

– I like the quote.

How do professional athletes balance who they are with what they do?@Frank_Vatrano of the @AnaheimDucks surrounds himself with a strong support group to help keep his mindset in check. #MentalHealthMonth pic.twitter.com/1FDvx9AQ9v – NHLPA (@NHLPA) May 15, 2024

– All the better.