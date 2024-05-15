Antoine Roussel: Valeri Nichushkin was just as hard to handle with the Stars

The best hockey atmospheres are in Europe. There. I said it. pic.twitter.com/6HjBDWTE2c
– HFTV (@HFTVSports) May 15, 2024
Antoine Roussel: Valeri Nichushkin was just as hard to handle with the StarsAuteur: mgarcia
His team-mates publicly slammed him for his bad decisions…
And ultimately, it’s safe to say that all this had an impact on the Avalanche’s crushing 5-1 loss to the Dallas Stars on Monday night.
Antoine Roussel spoke about the subject last night on 98.5 FM, and he’s in a good position to comment on the situation because he played alongside Nichushkin when he was in Dallas.
The former NHL player, who isn ‘t afraid to speak his mind out loud, explained that it was difficult for the Stars organization to deal with Nichushkin in the past because he saw himself higher than everyone else:
In the beginning, he wasn’t necessarily easy to manage as a player, because he thought he was owed everything.
As part of a team, it was a little harder to manage. – Antoine Roussel
Valeri Nichushkin | “He thought he was owed everything” -Antoine Roussel https://t.co/jnClhhc0TU
– 98.5 FM (@le985fm) May 15, 2024
It’s hard to say, but Nichushkin has never been able to solve his problems off the ice.
The Russian has still scored nine goals in eight playoff games this year, and was a big help to his club in the first series against the Jets…
He made a choice he should never have made, and we’re seeing the results today.
That said, with everything that’s happened in the last few days and seeing how dominant the Stars are right now(especially because of Wyatt Johnston), I’d have a hard time betting on the Avalanche tonight.
The Colorado outfit is facing elimination, after all… And what’s more, the game will be presented in Dallas.
Roundup
– Absolutely.
– Interesting.
Current dead cap hit next season (buyouts, retained salary, recapture penalty and overages):
1. #mnwild $15,168,588
2. #Preds $11,805,556
3. #SJSharks $7,274,167
4. #ALLCAPS $6,152,500
5. #LetsGoFlyers $5,483,095
6. #LetsGoOilers $5,366,667
7. #GoHabsGo $5,291,250
8. #GoKingsGo…
– CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) May 14, 2024
– Oh yeah?
Aboriginal woman accuses organization and foundation of breach of contract, fraud and sexual harassmenthttps://t.co/dCTfXteBUi
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 15, 2024
– It’s true!
Tatar was legitimately underrated during his short but productive time with the Habs.
Everyone talked about Gallagher’s work in the crease or Danault’s retrieval skills, but Tatar was the glue that kept that dominant line rolling.
His work in the NZ was immaculate.
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) May 15, 2024