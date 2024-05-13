Skip to content
Mavrik Bourque and Zachary L’Heureux lead AHL in playoff points

Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Mavrik Bourque continues to dominate the AHL.

The Stars’ first-round pick in 2020 (30th overall) is coming off a 77-point season in 71 AHL games…

And at the time of writing, he’s firmly ensconced atop the AHL’s top playoff scorers.

That’s special, but it’s even more so when you look at the chart of the most productive players in the playoffs so far.

I say that, because Zachary L’Heureux is tied for 2nd with nine points in just five games :

To see two Quebecers at the top of the scoring charts is special.

Like Bourque, L’Heureux was also selected in the first round of the draft (27th pick in 2021). He’s part of the Nashville Predators organization, and he’s talked about as an offensive player who upsets the opposition.

After all, this season in Milwaukee, L’Heureux collected 48 points in 66 games… But he also finished the campaign with 197 penalty minutes.

This is no joke :

(Credit: Hockey DB)

Unlike L’Heureux, Mavrik Bourque was lucky enough to play his first NHL game this season with the Stars.

He was cleared from the scoresheet for the occasion.

That said, if the two Quebecers continue to produce as much in the AHL, we could really see them in the big leagues before too long.

We can see why they were both selected in the first round, at least.

