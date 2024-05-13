Carson Soucy has been suspended for one playoff game for cross-checking Connor McDavid, per @NHLPlayerSafety. pic.twitter.com/9ROixStIAo
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 13, 2024
Slap in McDavid's face: Carson Soucy suspended for one game
The most memorable moment was Carson Soucy’s stick to Connor McDavid’s face.
The Canucks defenseman took advantage of a scrum behind the net to deliver a violent cross-check to the Oilers captain’s face.
Soucy has been suspended for one game by the NationalHockey League… And the whole thing is generating a lot of chatter on various social platforms.
On the one hand, many believe the suspension isn’t long enough…
Without saying that Soucy is a no-name… Let’s just say that McDavid has more impact than he does on the ice, and in terms of NHL revenues.
I wonder what the Canucks’ plan will be for the game… Because Rick Tocchet will have to find a replacement for him in his lineup.
This morning, McDavid spoke to the media and commented on his opponent’s gesture.
“It’s just part of a heated series.”
Connor McDavid speaks on the cross-checks from the end of Game 3. pic.twitter.com/WZPiFwIZBj
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 13, 2024
There’s a great rivalry between the two clubs and it’s only getting stronger.
In brief
– John Tavares loves playing in Toronto.
“I love playing here.”
Another early exit. Another bid for gold. Another delicate contract year. On captain John Tavares and his uncertain future with the Toronto Maple Leafs: https://t.co/K1Hj6WAzpO pic.twitter.com/Cb6frd9LEm
– luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) May 13, 2024
– Good listening.
We talk about the Messi phenomenon with @MaximeTruman.
“The same ticket was 15.8 times more expensive.” Mr. Truman
“You can’t cry against people, because they were taking for Messi. It’s a bit hypocritical.” M. Truman#makeyourownopinion https://t.co/lZdgJUfJjV
– CHOI 98,1 Radio X (@CHOIRadioX) May 13, 2024
– Really?
In his presser Tocchet mentioned the league had a couple things to look at including a Hyman cross check. Has to be this one below. I’m told Zadorov needed stitches to close up a cut on his face. #canucks pic.twitter.com/UU8YH4ZGrb
– Dan Murphy (@sportsnetmurph) May 13, 2024
– The pressure’s on.
The club must win tonight in Baltimore. https://t.co/hy8wmfsJPT
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 13, 2024