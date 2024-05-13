Sacrificing Joshua Roy to move up a rank: Georges Laraque is ready to do it

The Habs may not have won the lottery last week, but there’s one thing for sure in all of this anyway.

Kent Hughes and his assistants – in 5th place – will have the opportunity to get their hands on an excellent hockey player.

And right now, the organization is expected to select a forward with their pick.

Three names in particular stand out when it comes to the Habs’ desires.

Tij Iginla, Ivan Demidov and Cayden Lindstrom.

We know that Tricolore management really likes these youngsters… But there’s a world out there where Lindstrom and Demidov won’t be available at No. 5.

It all depends on the Hawks, Ducks and Blue Jackets.

But in order to get his hands on a player he likes, Kent Hughes has the option of making a trade to move up in the draft… And this option has also been discussed in the past.

That said, Georges Laraque and Stéphane Gonzalez decided to play a game, during a segment on BPM Sports(and YouTube page).

Georges was the GM of the Canadiens… And Gonzo, GM of the Columbus Blue Jackets, who drafted 4th overall.

The question is: if you’re Kent Hughes, who would you give up to move up one spot, plus the 5th overall?

Stéphane Gonzalez asked Georges if he’d be willing to sacrifice Logan Mailloux, Lane Hutson, Arber Xhekaj or Jayden Struble… And he said no every time.

Then, Stéphane Gonzalez asked Georges if he’d be willing to sacrifice Joshua Roy… And the former Habs player flinched:

Yeah. I’ll do it. – Georges Laraque

Georges Laraque explains that Kent Hughes must do everything in his power to move up…

Because if the Habs don’t come out of the draft with Lindstrom or Demidov, it would be a failure:

Sure, it would allow the Habs to draft the player they love.

That said…

Joshua Roy had so many good moments in his first season with the Rocket and the Habs that, in my eyes, it’s way too much to move up one spot.

I agree with Stéphane Gonzalez: I’d be much more inclined to trade a defenseman, because the Habs are full of good defensemen and because there’s an obvious lack of talent up front.

If Joshua Roy can produce offensively…

In gusto

It would hurt me to sacrifice him.

