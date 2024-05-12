World Championship: Oliver Kapanen’s hat-trick against Great Britain

Make that two goals for Kapanen. It is my humble opinion that he is NHL ready…..now. https://t.co/RngzyPV5sb
– Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) May 12, 2024
Naturally, we’re keeping a close eye on the tournament’s games, especially those involving Montreal Canadiens players.
Once again, he’s flying under the radar, as he’s not an active Habs player, nor is he one of the organization’s top prospects, so his performances receive little analysis.
Yet today, Kapanen captured the attention of the hockey world, as he recorded a hat trick in Finland’s 8-0 win over Great Britain.
Here are Kapanen’s three goals.
Oliver Kapanen with a sweet tip-in. Finland takes the lead. #MensWorlds #FINGBR @leijonat pic.twitter.com/Hq9p0FzwhO
– IIHF (@IIHFHockey) May 12, 2024
Finland’s offense is on fire. 5-0. #MensWorlds #FINGBR @leijonat pic.twitter.com/crL5QI6rUB
– IIHF (@IIHFHockey) May 12, 2024
Oliver Kapanen is the hattrick hero for @leijonat. #MensWorlds #FINGBR @timra_ik pic.twitter.com/mjCf3AclC7
– IIHF (@IIHFHockey) May 12, 2024
In short, Kapanen really stood out in this game, as he was one of Finland’s best players, if not the best player.
Watching the Habs prospect play, you realize he’s a lot closer to the NHL than you think.
It will be interesting to see if the Habs offer their second-round pick (64ᵉ overall) a contract in 2021.
Kapanen’s father is the team’s general manager.
Let’s see when the 20-year-old prospect makes his NHL debut with the Montreal Canadiens.
In a gust
– Incredible playing time. It’s a PWHL record.
Erin Ambrose played 61:33 tonight for PWHL Montreal. That would be fifth all-time in the NHL, per stathead.
Only Seth Jones (65:06), Sergei Zubov (63:51), Darnell Nurse (62:07), and Derian Hatcher (62:02) have played more in an NHL game.
– Hailey Salvian (@hailey_salvian) May 12, 2024
– Unfortunately, Montreal lost again 2-1 in overtime and trails Boston 2-0 in the 3-of-5 series.
We won’t give up
We will find a way
The final score is delivered by @UPS_Canada pic.twitter.com/3hUNm7M3Fa
– x – LPHF Montréal (@PWHL_Montreal) May 12, 2024
– To be continued.
There’s a lot of people penciling Owen Beck into #Habs line-up for next season. But is he really more ready than Oliver Kapanen?
I know Kapanen likely to spend at least one season in SHL, but really hope he’s signed and in training camp to see. https://t.co/YQvM6rsXhZ
– Dan Kramer (@DanKramerHabs) May 12, 2024
– So, what do you think?
So, recovering from Messi night, Montreal?
Laurent Courtois, meanwhile, wasn’t too happy with what he heard in Saputo Stadium.
“I’m very disappointed for the fans. But not for the spectators who came to sing ‘Messi‘. “https://t.co/YWNPrngwO6
– Jean-François Téotonio (@JFTeotonio) May 12, 2024
– Summary of the week with the Habs.
