World Championship: Oliver Kapanen’s hat-trick against Great Britain

The World Hockey Championship is currently underway in the Czech Republic, with 16 countries vying for the 2024 title.

Naturally, we’re keeping a close eye on the tournament’s games, especially those involving Montreal Canadiens players.

Kaiden Guhle (Canada), Juraj Slafkovsky (Slovakia) and Cole Caufield (U.S.A.) are all in attendance, and have all made good debuts with their respective teams so far.However, a fourth player is also present at this tournament: Finnish prospect Oliver Kapanen.Kapanen is also currently in the Czech Republic, defending the colors of Finland.

Once again, he’s flying under the radar, as he’s not an active Habs player, nor is he one of the organization’s top prospects, so his performances receive little analysis.

Yet today, Kapanen captured the attention of the hockey world, as he recorded a hat trick in Finland’s 8-0 win over Great Britain.

Here are Kapanen’s three goals.

In short, Kapanen really stood out in this game, as he was one of Finland’s best players, if not the best player.

He continued his excellent end-of-season form with 14 points (seven goals and seven assists) in 13 playoff games in the Finnish Liiga with KalPa Kuopio.

Watching the Habs prospect play, you realize he’s a lot closer to the NHL than you think.

Make that two goals for Kapanen. It is my humble opinion that he is NHL ready…..now. https://t.co/RngzyPV5sb – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) May 12, 2024

It will be interesting to see if the Habs offer their second-round pick (64ᵉ overall) a contract in 2021.

For now, Kapanen is expected to play in Europe next season, when he signed a two-year contract with Timra IK in the SHL (Swedish Premier League).

Kapanen’s father is the team’s general manager.

Let’s see when the 20-year-old prospect makes his NHL debut with the Montreal Canadiens.

– Incredible playing time. It’s a PWHL record.

Erin Ambrose played 61:33 tonight for PWHL Montreal. That would be fifth all-time in the NHL, per stathead. Only Seth Jones (65:06), Sergei Zubov (63:51), Darnell Nurse (62:07), and Derian Hatcher (62:02) have played more in an NHL game. – Hailey Salvian (@hailey_salvian) May 12, 2024

– Unfortunately, Montreal lost again 2-1 in overtime and trails Boston 2-0 in the 3-of-5 series.

We won’t give up We will find a way The final score is delivered by @UPS_Canada pic.twitter.com/3hUNm7M3Fa – x – LPHF Montréal (@PWHL_Montreal) May 12, 2024

– To be continued.

There’s a lot of people penciling Owen Beck into #Habs line-up for next season. But is he really more ready than Oliver Kapanen? I know Kapanen likely to spend at least one season in SHL, but really hope he’s signed and in training camp to see. https://t.co/YQvM6rsXhZ – Dan Kramer (@DanKramerHabs) May 12, 2024

– So, what do you think?

So, recovering from Messi night, Montreal? Laurent Courtois, meanwhile, wasn’t too happy with what he heard in Saputo Stadium. “I’m very disappointed for the fans. But not for the spectators who came to sing ‘Messi‘. “https://t.co/YWNPrngwO6 – Jean-François Téotonio (@JFTeotonio) May 12, 2024

