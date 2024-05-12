A two-game Saturday in the 2024 #StanleyCup Playoffs concluded with the @Canes avoiding elimination and the @DallasStars taking a 2-1 lead.#NHLStats: https://t.co/xq7M9RQlA4 pic.twitter.com/LUQIkOmr8H
Series highlights: Hurricanes avoid sweep against Rangers
BRADY SKJEI
The Hurricanes scored three goals in the first period, but the Rangers gradually came back, thanks in part to Alexis Lafrenière.
The Hurricanes remain alive, and will be looking to complete a reverse sweep in the coming days, something that won’t be easy.
Here’s another tight series from the start, this one in the West between the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche.
NATE’S DANCING
What a passing play
Overtime
