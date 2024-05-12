Series highlights: Hurricanes avoid sweep against Rangers

Aside from the series between the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers, the second round of the NHL playoffs has seen some very close games.In fact, leaving aside the goals scored in an empty net, every game in the other three series has ended with a one-goal margin. That just goes to show how close the duels are, much closer than in the first round.Last night, we were again treated to two close games, which are reported below.Trailing 3-0 in the series after losing three games by a single goal (including two in overtime), Carolina was playing for survival last night at home.They needed to win to avoid the sweep and force a Game 5, and they did.The Hurricanes prevailed 4-3 on a Brady Skjei goal in the final minutes of the third period.

The Hurricanes scored three goals in the first period, but the Rangers gradually came back, thanks in part to Alexis Lafrenière.

The Hurricanes remain alive, and will be looking to complete a reverse sweep in the coming days, something that won’t be easy.

Game #5 of the series takes place on Monday in New York starting at 7pm.The Rangers lead the series 3-1.

Here’s another tight series from the start, this one in the West between the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche.

Overtime

Last night, in the crucial Game #3, it was the Stars who came out on top, winning 4-1.Young Logan Stankoven stood out in this game with his first two NHL playoff goals.He opened the scoring late in the first period.Nathan MacKinnon then had some fun in the second period, while Mikko Rantanen brought everyone back to square one.However, a few minutes later, Tyler Seguin scored the winning goal on a superb passing play.Seguin and Stankoven completed the scoring in an empty net, allowing the Stars to win the crucial Game #3.Game #4 of the series takes place Monday in Colorado, starting at 9:30pm.The Stars lead the series 2-1.

