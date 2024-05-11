Series wrap-up: four points on four goals for Draisaitl… who wasn’t even supposed to play

The @FlaPanthers scored six goals for the second straight game to take a 2-1 series lead, while the @EdmontonOilers pulled out the overtime victory to even their series at one game apiece.#NHLStats: https://t.co/eacyMW81wv pic.twitter.com/wW99A1W6aW
Series wrap-up: four points on four goals for Draisaitl… who wasn’t even supposed to playAuteur: jdavis
Here’s what we remember from both games.
After losing Game 1 by a score of 5-4, the Oilers needed to bounce back in Game 2, and that’s exactly what they did.
However, it wasn’t easy last night, as they trailed by a goal on three occasions.
EVAN BOUCHARD WINS IT!
The @EdmontonOilers win Game 2 in @SportChek overtime to tie the series! #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/FSUQmF0Uyx
For an Oilers victory, it obviously took a very big game from the team’s two stars.
CONNOR MCDAVID HAS TIED THIS GAME! #StanleyCup
Note that Draisaitl was injured in the last game, and wasn’t even supposed to play. In the end, he was in uniform, and he didn’t look injured at all, on the contrary.
Let’s just say we’re a long way from Auston Matthews and William Nylander…
In short, the German forward is just as vital to the team’s success as McDavid, and that’s why he played through injury.
Leon Draisaitl scored and levelled the game with his 90th career point in the #StanleyCup Playoffs, and became the third-fastest player in NHL history to reach the mark. #NHLStats: https://t.co/eacyMW81wv pic.twitter.com/xQTNHH6nrx
It’s still an incredible statistic and very flattering for Draisaitl to have only the two best players of all time in front of him.
After all, there’s a reason why everyone sees them beating the Bruins handily.
Two goals 60 seconds apart on the same power play! #StanleyCup
The @FlaPanthers are clicking tonight.
Overtime
– Nikita Zadorov has been on fire since the start of the playoffs, but Stuart Skinner would certainly like to see that shot again.
Nikita Zadorov’s fourth of the #StanleyCup Playoffs is the go-ahead goal for the @Canucks! #StanleyCup
– Here are the two results from yesterday.
– Here are the night’s top scorers. Note that 28 players scored at least one point.
– On the schedule today: two games, as the Rangers attempt to sweep the Hurricanes and remain undefeated so far in the playoffs.