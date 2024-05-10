To stay in Tampa Bay, Steven Stamkos will have to sign on the cheap

It remains to be seen whether the player thinks like his GM https://t.co/sN0122LYRp
During the 2024 series, the Lightning didn’t have it easy, losing in four short games to the Florida Panthers.
He will become a free agent in July, and it’s fair to ask whether his future lies in Florida. After all, Tampa’s payroll is tight, so he’ll be asking for a big contract, even though he’s 34.
Otherwise, he’ll have to look elsewhere for homes.
That’s the case with Stamkos, who, as of the 2026-2017 season, was earning $8.5 million. Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point are paid $9.5 million annually for a few more seasons, and Kucherov could easily ask for more.
But the desire to win is there, and that’s one of the mentalities of the club and its players: don’t take all the money for yourself, leave some for others, and the GM will take good care of you.
Now it’s Stamkos’ turn not to be greedy.
Because the Quebec GM’s number-one priority is to get along with one of his most important players. In any case, he’s very confident of doing so.
I hope we can reach an agreement with Steven in this vein to retain his services, because he’s obviously a great player. – Julien BriseBois
