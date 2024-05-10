To stay in Tampa Bay, Steven Stamkos will have to sign on the cheap

During the 2024 series, the Lightning didn’t have it easy, losing in four short games to the Florida Panthers.

Despite this, Julien BriseBois seems confident that his current core can remain competitive. He is also aware that this competitiveness will depend on Steven Stamkos, the team captain.

He will become a free agent in July, and it’s fair to ask whether his future lies in Florida. After all, Tampa’s payroll is tight, so he’ll be asking for a big contract, even though he’s 34.

As Brisebois indicated in an interview with TVA Sports , his captain will have to sign at a discount.

Otherwise, he’ll have to look elsewhere for homes.

It remains to be seen whether the player thinks like his GM

To win two Stanley Cups in as many years, Tampa relied on several players who signed for less.

That’s the case with Stamkos, who, as of the 2026-2017 season, was earning $8.5 million. Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point are paid $9.5 million annually for a few more seasons, and Kucherov could easily ask for more.

In any case, he would receive more elsewhere.

But the desire to win is there, and that’s one of the mentalities of the club and its players: don’t take all the money for yourself, leave some for others, and the GM will take good care of you.

Now it’s Stamkos’ turn not to be greedy.

Because the Quebec GM’s number-one priority is to get along with one of his most important players. In any case, he’s very confident of doing so.

I hope we can reach an agreement with Steven in this vein to retain his services, because he’s obviously a great player. – Julien BriseBois

Despite his age, Stamkos shows no signs of slowing down.In 2023-2024, he collected 81 points in 79 games. It remains to be seen whether he will continue his career where he built his legend, or elsewhere. Montreal, with Martin St-Louis and Vincent Lecavalier, perhaps?

