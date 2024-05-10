Georges Laraque doesn’t want to see his boy play in the WHL

Yesterday, we learned that Georges Laraque’s son, Marcus, had been drafted into the WHL. He was drafted by the Seattle club.

Theoretically, you’d think that Georges, a former CHL player (QMJHL, but still), would be happy to see that his son, who grew up in Alberta, had been drafted by Seattle.

Not only is the club sharp, but he’s often there to support his Seahawks, among others.

But in reality, you have to understand that if it were up to him, his son wouldn’t be going to the WHL. Instead, he’d be going to the NCAA, taking the American university route.

He was very open about his reasons for thinking this way on his radio show this lunchtime. He did so alongside Tony Marinaro, who replaces Stéphane Gonzalez today.

Basically, Laraque is aware that his guy, who stands 6’4 at the age of 15, carries the surname “Laraque” on his back. And since he plays physical, he knows he’ll be tested.

I have no desire to teach my son to fight this summer. – Georges Laraque

Battles are allowed in the WHL, but not in the NCAA.

Some might see it as ironic for a guy who built his name on fighting. However, to see a youngster like him potentially having to fight guys three or four years older than him by having to take off his helmet (you can’t fight with a grill), it doesn’t make him happy.

The difference, in his eyes? Georges Laraque started out fighting and quietly made a name for himself. But Marcus Laraque would have to fight with his father’s reputation at his back.

So he’d be tested more than the client would ask.

However, Laraque stressed that he would let his son choose, and he would support him. He has a meeting with Seattle management on the subject this weekend.Note that if he plays a single game in the WHL, Marcus will lose his NCAA eligibility.

Laraque also said that his son has an attention deficit disorder, and he doesn’t believe he’d be able to study properly on a bus during long trips from one city to another in the West. In the NCAA, it’s not the same: games are on weekends.

Georges Laraque told WHL teams that his son wasn’t guaranteed to play in the WHL, which pushed back his draft rank. Otherwise, according to Laraque, he would have been drafted in the first round.

We should also mention that his son, who grew up in Alberta, isn’t open to the idea of playing in the QMJHL, where there aren’t as many battles since the rule change.

