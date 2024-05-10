Ever since we learned that Rod Brind’Amour doubts his future, the Hurricanes have been losing.

I was once told in a company that leadership starts at the top of the pyramid. And when you look at the way it works in sports teams, you have to admit that this concept is more than true.In Montreal, in 2021-2022, remember how distracting it was when the Habs decided that Marc Bergevin would start the year in the last year of his contract.

What’s happening with the Montreal CF should also be enough of an example to prove my point.

Still in Montreal, have you seen the difference between the Alouettes before Pierre Karl Péladeau and after his arrival? Before, the club was a laughing stock and controversy abounded.

But in the past year? Not only has there been no controversy, but the club has won the Grey Cup. Everyone knows that PKP, Mark Weightman, Danny Maciocia and Jason Maas aren’t going anywhere… and that’s why, last winter, no player wanted to leave Montreal.

In my opinion, this is no coincidence.

That’s why I’m wondering if there’s any connection between the rumours that Rod Brind’Amour is behind the bench of a team other than the Carolina Hurricanes and the fact that , after three games, the Canes are already facing elimination against the mighty Rangers.

Improbably, #NYR can sweep #CauseChaos on Saturday night and advance to the Eastern Conference Final. Can’t really remember a 3-0 series with three games decided by a margin this razor thin. – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 10, 2024

Of course, you’ll tell me that the Hurricanes play good hockey and that the problem isn’t that the club gets downgraded every night. In fact, the series against the Rangers is more than tight.

Even the Hurricanes’ coach admits it: his club is playing very well and he can’t focus only on the negative.

“We’re focusing on how bad we’re playing but we’re really playing pretty damn good.” – Rod Brind’Amour pic.twitter.com/B1rbsV5odS – Rangers Videos (@SNYRangers) May 10, 2024

But the fact remains that Brind’Amour is seen as the glue that binds his players together, and the possibility of him leaving may be playing on the minds of the guys on the bench.

Let’s not forget that Brind’Amour is in the last year of his contract, and since May 1, we’ve known that he’s not sure about his future. In April, the Hurricanes made short work of the Islanders… but in May, it’s not easy against the Rangers.

Mind you, that’s not to say it’s the reason for the three defeats, as we’ve established: the Canes are playing well. But one fact remains: ever since we learned that Rod Brind’Amour doubts his future, the Hurricanes have been losing.

They face elimination tomorrow night. How many guys will say to themselves that if management doesn’t agree with Brind’Amour, who wants to stay, it could be the end for the coach in the short term?

In the playoffs, every little detail can make a difference. Maybe it’s the detail that plays a little too much on the guys’ minds, who knows?

At the moment, of all the second-round series with at least one game played, only the Hurricanes haven’t picked up a win. You have to give the Rangers credit, of course, but Carolina needs a solution too.

It’s also important to remember that in 2018, Barry Trotz was at the end of his contract when he led Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals to the Stanley Cup.

He left immediately afterwards.The difference, however, is that before the start of the playoffs, he had decided that he was going to leave at the end of his contract. So there was no uncertainty in his mind: he was on his way out.

Finally, for what it’s worth, I could very well see Brind’Amour in Toronto. It’s not going to happen, but…

