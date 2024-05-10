Series highlights: Panarin plays the hero… And the Rangers look unstoppable

The NHL playoffs continue.

Two games were presented last night…

The @NYRangers took a 3-0 series lead with their seventh straight win to start the 2024 #StanleyCup Playoffs while the @DallasStars evened their series at one apiece.#NHLStats: https://t.co/ntyKIo3YNK pic.twitter.com/anbElOLdct – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 10, 2024

Rangers look unstoppable

And we were treated to a good show:Who will be able to stop the New York Rangers?

The question must be on Rod Brind’Amour’s mind right now… Because his club looks helpless against the Blue Shirts.

The Hurricanes opened the scoring, but Chris Kreider tied things up with a breakaway goal in the second period.

Check out Mika Zibanejad’s play on the sequence:

Quite a play by Mika Zibanejad for Chris Kreider to tie the game pic.twitter.com/dRpsuICoXo – TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 10, 2024

There’s a rivalry brewing between the two teams, and it’s making for some fast, rugged and exciting hockey.

That said… The Rangers’ big guns made the difference again, as Alexis Lafrenière scored his team’s second goal to make it 2-1 :

Alexis Lafrenière gives the Rangers the lead! pic.twitter.com/I69bdrQEMz – TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 10, 2024

Late in the game, the Hurricanes pulled their goalie to go for it with the Rangers leading 2-1…

And the strategy worked.Andrei Svechnikov scored with just over a minute to play to force overtime :

Overtime didn’t last long, and Rangers fans went to bed with smiles on their faces.

ARTEMI PANARIN OT WINNER The New York Rangers take a 3-0 series lead! ( : @BR_OpenIce)pic.twitter.com/gQKeHgF8R9 – BarDown (@BarDown) May 10, 2024

But why?Because it was Artemi Panarin who played the hero in extra time (3-2), and he then went on to have his favorite celebration :

The Rangers take a 3-0 lead in the series…

The Avalanche must learn from their mistakes…

And they can sweep the Hurricanes tomorrow, when the game is presented at 7pm (in Carolina).The Rangers have yet to lose since the start of the playoffs (7-0).Will they go all the way?

The Avalanche can’t come from behind all the time to make a comeback in the playoffs.

It just doesn’t work that way.

Having said that… The team isn’t capable of learning from its mistakes, having (again) started the game by giving up several goals to the opposition.

I say that because after two periods of play… It was already 4-0 to the Stars:

There’s no stopping Roope Hintz pic.twitter.com/RBY6aUaIhz – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 10, 2024

MUST BE THE NEW ‘DO! pic.twitter.com/5jgKWHALDp – z – Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) May 10, 2024

The Avalanche have all the talent in the world to be a dominant formation… But we also realize that the formation has deficiencies at the defensive level.

Nevertheless, the club can count on its attack, and that’s what happened in the third period.

The Avalanche scored three unanswered goals to pull to within one net of the Stars… And Colorado’s third goal came with just under four minutes to play in the third.

Joel Kiviranta gets one back for Colorado. pic.twitter.com/qh7belu2cl – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 10, 2024

Now Colorado’s only down two… pic.twitter.com/XhrZysSwis – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 10, 2024

DEVELOPING SITUATION IN DALLAS AS COLORADO MAKES IT 4-3 pic.twitter.com/jQNvM478am – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 10, 2024

Excitement was running high:

But the Avalanche’s comeback ended there, as Esa Lindell took advantage of an empty net to score his first goal of the playoffs.

The Stars won 5-3.The series is now tied 1-1 and moves to Colorado for the next two games.

Hopefully, by then, the Avalanche players will have understood that they have to play from the puck drop, or else… Their run will come to an end pretty quickly.

Prolongation

– Great Tony DeAngelo:

Tony DeAngelo dropped his gloves during a TV timeout but had no one to fight pic.twitter.com/LQXnF4cGo6 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 10, 2024

Untimely penalty by Tony DeAngelo pic.twitter.com/eXkcoAxHq6 – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 10, 2024

– It’s slobbery… And it’s quite correct.

Trocheck is a national treasure pic.twitter.com/LsG3x4ArI5 – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 10, 2024

– Beautiful moment.

Blake Wheeler celebrates the Rangers OT winner with his teammates from behind the glass! : @Peter_Baugh pic.twitter.com/QVq3DeYErF – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 10, 2024

– What a save!

– Ouch.

Jamie Benn delivers a big hit to Devon Toews. There was no penalty on the play. pic.twitter.com/D4EOdvKv7p – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 10, 2024

– That’s a good one.

Chris Kreider told reporters how happy the team was to have Alexis Lafreniere but that he’s kind of a jerk of a guy pic.twitter.com/sBab3wzURJ – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 10, 2024

– He’s on fire.

Valeri Nichushkin pushed his postseason-opening goal streak to seven games, a feat seen only once before in #StanleyCup Playoffs history.#NHLStats: https://t.co/ntyKIo3YNK pic.twitter.com/KN6Bs4EtGv – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 10, 2024

– Top scorers of the night :

– Two games tonight :