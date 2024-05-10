Skip to content
Series highlights: Panarin plays the hero… And the Rangers look unstoppable

 Auteur: esmith
Credit: Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
The NHL playoffs continue.

Two games were presented last night…

And we were treated to a good show:

Rangers look unstoppable

Who will be able to stop the New York Rangers?

The question must be on Rod Brind’Amour’s mind right now… Because his club looks helpless against the Blue Shirts.

The Hurricanes opened the scoring, but Chris Kreider tied things up with a breakaway goal in the second period.

Check out Mika Zibanejad’s play on the sequence:

There’s a rivalry brewing between the two teams, and it’s making for some fast, rugged and exciting hockey.

That said… The Rangers’ big guns made the difference again, as Alexis Lafrenière scored his team’s second goal to make it 2-1 :

Late in the game, the Hurricanes pulled their goalie to go for it with the Rangers leading 2-1…

And the strategy worked.

Andrei Svechnikov scored with just over a minute to play to force overtime :

Overtime didn’t last long, and Rangers fans went to bed with smiles on their faces.

But why?

Because it was Artemi Panarin who played the hero in extra time (3-2), and he then went on to have his favorite celebration :

The Rangers take a 3-0 lead in the series…

And they can sweep the Hurricanes tomorrow, when the game is presented at 7pm (in Carolina).

The Rangers have yet to lose since the start of the playoffs (7-0).

Will they go all the way?

The Avalanche must learn from their mistakes…

The Avalanche can’t come from behind all the time to make a comeback in the playoffs.

It just doesn’t work that way.

Having said that… The team isn’t capable of learning from its mistakes, having (again) started the game by giving up several goals to the opposition.

I say that because after two periods of play… It was already 4-0 to the Stars:

The Avalanche have all the talent in the world to be a dominant formation… But we also realize that the formation has deficiencies at the defensive level.

Nevertheless, the club can count on its attack, and that’s what happened in the third period.

The Avalanche scored three unanswered goals to pull to within one net of the Stars… And Colorado’s third goal came with just under four minutes to play in the third.

Excitement was running high:

But the Avalanche’s comeback ended there, as Esa Lindell took advantage of an empty net to score his first goal of the playoffs.

The Stars won 5-3.

The series is now tied 1-1 and moves to Colorado for the next two games.

Hopefully, by then, the Avalanche players will have understood that they have to play from the puck drop, or else… Their run will come to an end pretty quickly.

Prolongation

– Great Tony DeAngelo:

– It’s slobbery… And it’s quite correct.

– Beautiful moment.

– What a save!

– Ouch.

– That’s a good one.

– He’s on fire.

– Top scorers of the night :

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Two games tonight :

(Credit: Google)

