Jonathan Huberdeau feels he has greatly improved defensively

Jonathan Huberdeau feels he has greatly improved defensivelyAuteur: jdavis
When you think of a disappointing contract, you think of Jonathan Huberdeau. Sad to say, the Quebecer simply isn’t living up to expectations.
Since joining Calgary, he has had a 55-point season in 2022-23, followed by a 52-point season in 2023-24. It’s not getting any better for Huberdeau.
But he’s not throwing in the towel. Speaking on TVA Sports’ JiC program on Thursday, he explained that he’s happy with the improvement in his defensive game.
Jonathan Huberdeau reflects on his season on JiC https://t.co/qgw0FyVkQK
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 9, 2024
Defense is all well and good, but he’s going to have to do a much better job offensively. He’s understandably proud of his offensive output at the end of the season: he managed to score eight points during an eight-game stretch between February and March.
Except that a player who costs $10.5 million should provide a lot more. Under these circumstances, points per game shouldn’t be a nice sequence, but rather a standard.
It’s also important to understand that the Flames’ style of play is perhaps more defensive than that of the Panthers. Nor can Huberdeau rely on an elite center like Aleksander Barkov. He also had to play two seasons under two different coaches. Talk about constant adaptation.
Even though he’s satisfied with his defensive game, Huberdeau is aware that he needs to give more offensively. He plans to work on this this summer by working harder in the gym.
The thing that could help him the most is to improve his speed. He’ll try to improve it by going to the gym this summer, and a few off-ice workouts wouldn’t hurt.
Note that there are still seven seasons left on his contract, which weighs $10.5 million on the Flames’ payroll.
