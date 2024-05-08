The cards are being shuffled in Toronto. https://t.co/XYzdt2VDK7
Senators: Travis Green “doesn’t believe you can improve”.Auteur: dmiller
Travis Green’s appointment as Senators coach was not greeted with unbridled enthusiasm.
The more we hear about Green, the more nasty comments we hear. Guillaume Latendresse, in particular, believes that the Sens are “completely out of their depth” with their appointment.
"He can be a bit of a prick at times. Sometimes a coach has to be, and I think that's exactly what Ottawa was looking for."
On this subject, it’s interesting to hear the viewpoint of someone who knows Green well and is in a position to judge his ability
to speak in French to the people of Gatineau d’entraîneur.
And that’s where Antoine Roussel comes in.
And when you listen to him speak on 98.5 FM with Mario Langlois, you realize that he’s not exactly the president of his former driver’s fan club . Quite the contrary, in fact.
This has a lot to do with the fact that, according to Roussel, Green is the kind of coach who doesn’t believe you can improve.
"He's not someone who necessarily believes you can improve. He's already told me straight to my face that someone who plays on the numerical disadvantage doesn't improve!"
He certainly didn’t learn at the same school as Martin St-Louis. The Habs pilot believes that everyone can learn and progress, which helps the Habs climb to the top.
Poor Sens…
