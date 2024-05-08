Senators: Travis Green “doesn’t believe you can improve”.

Travis Green’s appointment as Senators coach was not greeted with unbridled enthusiasm.

The more we hear about Green, the more nasty comments we hear. Guillaume Latendresse, in particular, believes that the Sens are “completely out of their depth” with their appointment.

“He can be a bit of a prick at times. Sometimes a coach has to be, and I think that’s exactly what Ottawa was looking for.”@FriedgeHNIC shares why the #GoSensGo chose Travis Green as their next head coach with @JeffMarek. https://t.co/SqK7M993Jz

https://t.co/tEtiRUWyip pic.twitter.com/Vx5w6EUFy7 – Sportsnet 590 The FAN (@FAN590) May 7, 2024

Elliotte Friedman called him despicable, but said he may be just what the club needs.

On this subject, it’s interesting to hear the viewpoint of someone who knows Green well and is in a position to judge his ability to speak in French to the people of Gatineau d’entraîneur.

And that’s where Antoine Roussel comes in.

The former Vancouver Canucks, who now works in the media, is well placed to speak, having worked under him for several years in the West.

And when you listen to him speak on 98.5 FM with Mario Langlois, you realize that he’s not exactly the president of his former driver’s fan club . Quite the contrary, in fact.

Why do I say that? Because although Roussel emphasizes his qualities, he also mentions having been surprised and having doubts about his new mandate in Ottawa.

This has a lot to do with the fact that, according to Roussel, Green is the kind of coach who doesn’t believe you can improve.

“He’s not someone who necessarily believes you can improve. He’s already told me straight to my face that someone who plays on the numerical disadvantage doesn’t improve!”@Rous_ant has doubts about hiring Travis Green in Ottawa https://t.co/nVv9Hjn9f8 pic.twitter.com/XayntPxG3E – 98,5 Sports (@985Sports) May 8, 2024

He said that to Roussel back in the day in connection with the shorthanded goal. Still, those are pretty big words, considering Green is a coach in the NHL for the third time in his career.I, for one, took the plunge.

He certainly didn’t learn at the same school as Martin St-Louis. The Habs pilot believes that everyone can learn and progress, which helps the Habs climb to the top.

Poor Sens…

Breaking news

– For those who want to read about the lottery. Colleague Félix Forget also did a great job yesterday.

This morning, on @DLCoulisses, I talked a lot about the Canadiens lottery. The topics? The possibility of Cayden Lindstrom: https: //t.co/nWuyvvXCmC

Ivan Demidov available? : https://t.co/mclG1inbzR

Cole Eiserman, not an option: https: //t.co/gQ3uONyV6F pic.twitter.com/zUxiLkxgxp – Charles-Alexis Brisebois (@Charles__Alexis) May 8, 2024

– Benoît Groulx on his challenge in the KHL. [98.5 FM]

– Will it shake him up?

The cards are being shuffled in Toronto. https://t.co/XYzdt2VDK7 – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 8, 2024

– Yes, it will.

If Joey Saputo wants to be the sporting director of the #CFMTL, let him assume it. My column on Olivier Renard’s announced departure. https://t.co/4FXmu4uQLa – Alexandre Pratt (@alexandrepratt) May 8, 2024

– Will he leave?