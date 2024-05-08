Skip to content
News

Senators: Travis Green “doesn’t believe you can improve”.

 Auteur: dmiller
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Senators: Travis Green “doesn’t believe you can improve”.
Credit: Getty Image

Travis Green’s appointment as Senators coach was not greeted with unbridled enthusiasm.

The more we hear about Green, the more nasty comments we hear. Guillaume Latendresse, in particular, believes that the Sens are “completely out of their depth” with their appointment.

Elliotte Friedman called him despicable, but said he may be just what the club needs.

On this subject, it’s interesting to hear the viewpoint of someone who knows Green well and is in a position to judge his ability to speak in French to the people of Gatineau d’entraîneur.

And that’s where Antoine Roussel comes in.

The former Vancouver Canucks, who now works in the media, is well placed to speak, having worked under him for several years in the West.

And when you listen to him speak on 98.5 FM with Mario Langlois, you realize that he’s not exactly the president of his former driver’s fan club . Quite the contrary, in fact.

Why do I say that? Because although Roussel emphasizes his qualities, he also mentions having been surprised and having doubts about his new mandate in Ottawa.

This has a lot to do with the fact that, according to Roussel, Green is the kind of coach who doesn’t believe you can improve.

He said that to Roussel back in the day in connection with the shorthanded goal. Still, those are pretty big words, considering Green is a coach in the NHL for the third time in his career.

I, for one, took the plunge.

He certainly didn’t learn at the same school as Martin St-Louis. The Habs pilot believes that everyone can learn and progress, which helps the Habs climb to the top.

Poor Sens…

Breaking news

– For those who want to read about the lottery. Colleague Félix Forget also did a great job yesterday.

– Benoît Groulx on his challenge in the KHL. [98.5 FM]

– Will it shake him up?

– Yes, it will.

– Will he leave?

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content