Images: no, the lottery is not fixed

Images: no, the lottery is not fixedAuteur: jwilliams
Basically, it showed the Sharks at number one and Utah at number two. Many people took this to mean that “the results were already in”, and some people with a platform did nothing to bring people back to the path of truth.
Apart from the fact that it’s clear that no one was able to take a photo of the standings “just like that” before they were released, it’s worth remembering that the lottery takes place an hour before the results are released, not in the middle of the afternoon.
Wtf https://t.co/L7v9hV4Ieh pic.twitter.com/g0uuuFeT6X
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 7, 2024
What’s also important to know is that the executives in the room at the time of the draw are not allowed to use their phones to communicate the results to everyone.
What you need to know about this is that the NHL has released a video to demonstrate that yes, the lottery was indeed recorded on May 7, and no, it’s not fixed with the views guy. The HabsolumentFan site relayed the news.
It’s also worth noting that the Sharks won the first three lotteries, forcing the NHL to go for four tries before finally seeing the Blackhawks win the lottery for second place. #Unusual
Breaking news
– Attention all interested parties.
I’m told that Benoît Groulx will have a Quebec assistant in the KHL.
He’s a well-known man in the Gatineau region.
– Charles-Alexis Brisebois (@Charles__Alexis) May 8, 2024
– He’s getting comfortable in New York.
And it’s clearly showing in his performances. https://t.co/Grbtc4Rri9
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 8, 2024
– The Hurricanes have changed their identity. [BPM Sports]
– Ouch.
Jesperi Kotkaniemi’s descent into hell continueshttps://t.co/hMU7pElr9F
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 8, 2024