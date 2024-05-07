Travis Green: a Senators-style hire that enrages fans

Yesterday, we learned that the Ottawa Senators intend to hire Travis Green to fill the club’s head coaching position, which was available due to the fact that Jacques Martin will not be returning.

And I didn’t really see anyone exclaiming “finally” in a sincere and heartfelt way following the release of the rumour.

Note that a press conference will be held tomorrow with Green and with Steve Staios. The story doesn’t say whether owner Michael Andlauer will speak, but he should be in town alongside what is now official: the Sens have a new coach for four years.

Clearly, no one in town is happy that management has been chosen to run the club.People on both sides of the Ottawa River are united on this point: this is not a hire that delights people who want the Ontario team to succeed.

Some Gatineau Francos think it’s a shame that Patrick Roy (a few months ago), Claude Julien or Benoît Groulx were ignored. In particular, they would have helped fulfill the Sens’ promise to reach both fan bases.

Travis Green with the Sens… I haven’t heard anything positive from the fans yet. – Yanick St-Denis (@StDenis1047) May 6, 2024

But what everyone agrees on, in both Quebec and Ontario, is that this is not an exciting hire.

If the Sens weren’t so keen on French, hiring Dean Evason or Craig Berube would have injected some passion into a team that needs it… er… badly.

It would also have helped bring some seriousness to the club, who know how to tighten the screws.

Instead, the Sens decided to bring in a guy who didn’t break anything in Vancouver and who didn’t lift the Devils’ spirits at the end of the season, when he replaced Lindy Ruff.

Was he the right choice? Is he a good NHL coach? Was it a “safe” choice on the part of Steve Staios, who is less likely to be challenged by his coach than if he had hired a man with a strong character?

It’s a theory raised this morning on BPM Sports by Nicolas St-Pierre, who follows the Sens. St-Pierre gives the Sens the benefit of the doubt, but the question remains.

If that’s why Green is in place (to avoid being challenged), it’s clearly a selfish move that will set the Senators back. After all, as St-Pierre said, Green is the perfect coach for a market of… public servants.

In gusto

– Of note.

INFO: @RDSca will be making more cuts. According to my information, 25 to 35 permanent unionized technician positions (out of 90) are at stake. If the employees agree to reopen the collective agreement, it will be 25. If not, 35. A (hot) union meeting is scheduled for tonight. – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) May 7, 2024

– Who will win the Hart?

Nikita Kucherov, Nathan MacKinnon and Connor McDavid are the three finalists for the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy.#NHLAwards: https://t.co/pnAGn3bwul pic.twitter.com/Kw8efdHeOp – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 7, 2024

– The Devils and Kings don’t want to drag out their head coach issue.

Devils hope to have a new coach hired within 7-10 days. They should have a clearer picture of things by end of week.

Kings haven’t decided their course yet on HC front. GM Rob Blake will meet with Jim Hiller next week. Kings liked how Hiller handled himself. But we’ll see… – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 7, 2024

– Reinforcement for Team Canada.

Team Canada has added reinforcements for the Men’s World Hockey Championship. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Nick Paul and Brandon Hagel are joining Canada. Macklin Celebrini and Adam Fantilli have made the decision to return home. Celebrini is obviously tied to the NHL Draft Lottery. – Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) May 7, 2024

– A Queen City and its children kings. [TVA Sports]

– Juraj Slafkovsky and Cole Caufield on the top-6 of their respective national teams.

Juraj Slafkovsky is on the 1st line for Slovakia today (obviously) Meanwhile Cole Caufield is on the 2nd line for USA with Brady Tkachuk & Trevor Zegras pic.twitter.com/TRsFzDQ7qd – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 7, 2024

– Speaking of Slaf.