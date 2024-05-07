Skip to content
Series wrap-up: Bruins score five unanswered goals to win game #1

Credit: Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images
Only one game was on the NHL schedule last night, as the Bruins traveled to Florida to take on the Panthers.

It was the first game of this second-round series.

The first period saw a duel of goaltenders. First, the Panthers threatened, but Jeremy Swayman remained solid in net.

On the other side, Sergei Bobrovsky also made some solid saves.

After 20 minutes, the score was still 0-0.

In the second period, we were finally treated to some goals. First, Matthew Tkachuk opened the scoring for the home side.

And who else?

Barely a minute later, however, Morgan Geekie tied the score.

Bobrovsky tried everything, but was beaten on the sequence.

At the end of the period, the Bruins opened the machine twice rather than once. First, Mason Lohrei put in a beautiful shot, then Brandon Carlo (who became a father a few hours before the game) followed shortly after to double his team’s lead.

After 40 minutes, the score was 3-1 in favour of the Bruins.

In the third period, the Bruins continued to apply pressure on the Panthers, and Justin Brazeau scored his team’s fourth goal.

Aaron Ekblad didn’t exactly make the defensive play of the century on the sequence.

Then, late in the game, Jake DeBrusk completed the scoring in an empty net.

Five unanswered goals for the Bruins, who win Game #1.

Final score: 5-1 Boston

The Bruins take a 1-0 lead in the series. Game #2 takes place Wednesday night at 7:30pm.

Overtime

– It was a bumpy ride at the end of the game.

– Jeremy Swayman is really on fire.

– Scorers of the evening.

(Credit: Screenshot/NHL.com)

– Two games on the bill tonight:

  • Hurricanes vs Rangers (7pm). Second game of the series.
  • Avalanche vs Stars (9:30pm). Game 1 of the series.
