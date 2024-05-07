Series wrap-up: Bruins score five unanswered goals to win game #1

BOB MAKES A HUGE SAVE ON PASTA pic.twitter.com/RmoqHV10hS – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 7, 2024

You’ve seen a lot of Sergei Bobrovsky saves, but not like this! pic.twitter.com/b8rSQc081j – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 7, 2024

MATTHEW TKACHUK OPENS THE SCORING pic.twitter.com/0dgfvi6afS – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 7, 2024

GEEKIE ANSWERS RIGHT AWAY pic.twitter.com/gtldXJRt6T – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 7, 2024

Only one game was on the NHL schedule last night, as the Bruins traveled to Florida to take on the Panthers.It was the first game of this second-round series.The first period saw a duel of goaltenders. First, the Panthers threatened, but Jeremy Swayman remained solid in net.On the other side, Sergei Bobrovsky also made some solid saves.After 20 minutes, the score was still 0-0.In the second period, we were finally treated to some goals. First, Matthew Tkachuk opened the scoring for the home side.And who else?Barely a minute later, however, Morgan Geekie tied the score.Bobrovsky tried everything, but was beaten on the sequence.

At the end of the period, the Bruins opened the machine twice rather than once. First, Mason Lohrei put in a beautiful shot, then Brandon Carlo (who became a father a few hours before the game) followed shortly after to double his team’s lead.

WHAT A SHOT BY LOHREI pic.twitter.com/5odixR27CW – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 7, 2024

CARLO USING HIS NEW DAD POWERS pic.twitter.com/a9SBf5t3Yu – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 7, 2024

After 40 minutes, the score was 3-1 in favour of the Bruins.

In the third period, the Bruins continued to apply pressure on the Panthers, and Justin Brazeau scored his team’s fourth goal.

Aaron Ekblad didn’t exactly make the defensive play of the century on the sequence.

Justin Brazeau backhander. Watch Game 1 of the Bruins vs. Panthers series on Sportsnet and stream on Sportsnet+. pic.twitter.com/z6ml79T66z – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 7, 2024

Empty net goal for Boston! Scored by Jake DeBrusk with 03:22 remaining in the 3rd period. Assisted by Brad Marchand. Florida: 1

Boston: 5#BOSvsFLA #TimeToHunt #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/bQ8hV1jxDA – NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) May 7, 2024

Overtime

Then, late in the game, Jake DeBrusk completed the scoring in an empty net.Five unanswered goals for the Bruins, who win Game #1. Final score : 5-1 BostonThe Bruins take a 1-0 lead in the series. Game #2 takes place Wednesday night at 7:30pm.

– It was a bumpy ride at the end of the game.

Temperatures are rising in Sunrise pic.twitter.com/TxCHcCjMvO – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 7, 2024

– Jeremy Swayman is really on fire.

It’s crazy watching Swayman right now. He is so dialed in and seems so calm in net. Even after the Tkachuk goal it looked like he was shaking his head as if to say no worries at all that was just a bad bounce. The guy is dominating – Ryan Whitney (@ryanwhitney6) May 7, 2024

– Scorers of the evening.

