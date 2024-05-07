Series wrap-up: Bruins score five unanswered goals to win game #1

Swayman is DIALED pic.twitter.com/474wWO8pr7
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 7, 2024
BOB MAKES A HUGE SAVE ON PASTA pic.twitter.com/RmoqHV10hS
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 7, 2024
You’ve seen a lot of Sergei Bobrovsky saves, but not like this! pic.twitter.com/b8rSQc081j
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 7, 2024
MATTHEW TKACHUK OPENS THE SCORING pic.twitter.com/0dgfvi6afS
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 7, 2024
GEEKIE ANSWERS RIGHT AWAY pic.twitter.com/gtldXJRt6T
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 7, 2024
At the end of the period, the Bruins opened the machine twice rather than once. First, Mason Lohrei put in a beautiful shot, then Brandon Carlo (who became a father a few hours before the game) followed shortly after to double his team’s lead.
WHAT A SHOT BY LOHREI pic.twitter.com/5odixR27CW
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 7, 2024
CARLO USING HIS NEW DAD POWERS pic.twitter.com/a9SBf5t3Yu
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 7, 2024
In the third period, the Bruins continued to apply pressure on the Panthers, and Justin Brazeau scored his team’s fourth goal.
Aaron Ekblad didn’t exactly make the defensive play of the century on the sequence.
Justin Brazeau backhander.
Watch Game 1 of the Bruins vs. Panthers series on Sportsnet and stream on Sportsnet+. pic.twitter.com/z6ml79T66z
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 7, 2024
Empty net goal for Boston!
Scored by Jake DeBrusk with 03:22 remaining in the 3rd period.
Assisted by Brad Marchand.
Florida: 1
Boston: 5#BOSvsFLA #TimeToHunt #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/bQ8hV1jxDA
– NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) May 7, 2024
Overtime
– It was a bumpy ride at the end of the game.
Temperatures are rising in Sunrise pic.twitter.com/TxCHcCjMvO
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 7, 2024
– Jeremy Swayman is really on fire.
It’s crazy watching Swayman right now. He is so dialed in and seems so calm in net. Even after the Tkachuk goal it looked like he was shaking his head as if to say no worries at all that was just a bad bounce. The guy is dominating
– Ryan Whitney (@ryanwhitney6) May 7, 2024
– Scorers of the evening.
– Two games on the bill tonight:
- Hurricanes vs Rangers (7pm). Second game of the series.
- Avalanche vs Stars (9:30pm). Game 1 of the series.