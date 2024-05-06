Martin St-Louis’ son drafted into USHL after winter injury

PHASE 1 | Round 7, Pick 104
The Fighting Saints continue the family tradition and have selected forward Mason St. Louis with the 104th overall selection in the seventh round. #HalosHigh #SaintsSiblings pic.twitter.com/jeeAmnr7MA
Martin St-Louis’ son drafted into USHL after winter injuryAuteur: sjones
The latest news from the Habs was that St-Louis’ son would be resting at home.
This is good news on several levels. Mason St-Louis will be able to continue his career, which means his injury won’t have scared off any USHL teams.
If he’s got a bit of father in him, there’s no doubt he’ll be able to carve out a place in the line-up eventually.
It’s amazing the theories that came out when his injury was announced. There was talk of worst-case scenarios, and now he’s been drafted.
He won’t be the first St-Louis to play on this team, as his two brothers, Ryan and Lucas, have also played on it.
