Martin St-Louis’ son drafted into USHL after winter injury

Martin St-Louis had to leave the team temporarily at the end of the season to care for his son Mason, who had suffered an injury during a game. His condition deteriorated to the point where he had to be hospitalized.

The latest news from the Habs was that St-Louis’ son would be resting at home.

PHASE 1 | Round 7, Pick 104 The Fighting Saints continue the family tradition and have selected forward Mason St. Louis with the 104th overall selection in the seventh round. #HalosHigh #SaintsSiblings pic.twitter.com/jeeAmnr7MA – xy – Dubuque Fighting Saints (@fightingsaints) May 6, 2024

This evening, the young man received some very good news, as he was drafted by the Dubuque Fighting Saints, a USHL team.He was selected in the seventh round with the 104th overall pick.

This is good news on several levels. Mason St-Louis will be able to continue his career, which means his injury won’t have scared off any USHL teams.

If he’s got a bit of father in him, there’s no doubt he’ll be able to carve out a place in the line-up eventually.

It’s amazing the theories that came out when his injury was announced. There was talk of worst-case scenarios, and now he’s been drafted.

He won’t be the first St-Louis to play on this team, as his two brothers, Ryan and Lucas, have also played on it.

The tradition continues, so it must be a great night for the St-Louis!

