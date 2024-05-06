Skip to content
Martin St-Louis’ son drafted into USHL after winter injury

Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Martin St-Louis had to leave the team temporarily at the end of the season to care for his son Mason, who had suffered an injury during a game. His condition deteriorated to the point where he had to be hospitalized.

The latest news from the Habs was that St-Louis’ son would be resting at home.

This evening, the young man received some very good news, as he was drafted by the Dubuque Fighting Saints, a USHL team.

He was selected in the seventh round with the 104th overall pick.

This is good news on several levels. Mason St-Louis will be able to continue his career, which means his injury won’t have scared off any USHL teams.

If he’s got a bit of father in him, there’s no doubt he’ll be able to carve out a place in the line-up eventually.

It’s amazing the theories that came out when his injury was announced. There was talk of worst-case scenarios, and now he’s been drafted.

He won’t be the first St-Louis to play on this team, as his two brothers, Ryan and Lucas, have also played on it.

The tradition continues, so it must be a great night for the St-Louis!

