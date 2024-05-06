Skip to content
Series highlights: Stars dispose of Knights in seven games

 Auteur: jdavis
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Last night, two matches were on the bill.

One from the first round, the other from the second.

Here are the results and highlights:

(Credit: Google)
Stars eliminate Knights in seven games

After losing the first two games of the series, we didn’t think much of the Dallas Stars.

But a few days later, they bounced back to dispose of Vegas in seven games.

Dallas won the first two games in Vegas, game five and seven at home.

Yesterday, the club won by a score of 2-1.

With the game tied early in the third period, Radek Faska gave his team the lead.

Vegas had brought everyone back to square one just moments before.

The Stars didn’t have it easy, but the boys move on to the next challenge.

They’ll cross swords with the Colorado Avalanche.

Rangers win first game of their series

The Rangers and Hurricanes have waited long enough: time for the first game of the second round.

The two teams faced off in New York for their first game.

In the end, it was New York who took the honors with a 4-3 victory.

The team is still undefeated in the playoffs in 2024.

Mika Zibanejad was the big hero of the game.

The Swede finished the game with two goals and an assist.

He could easily have finished with a hat trick, but he decided to be altruistic…

… and unlucky.

The two teams return to action on Tuesday evening, again in the Big Apple.

Overtime

– The first round is officially over.

– Did Jonathan Marchessault play his last game in Vegas?

– Top scorers of the evening:

Mika Zibanejad 3 points

Sebastian Aho 2 points

Chris Kreider 2 points

Vincent Trocheck 2 points

– The Panthers and Bruins begin their series tonight. Game one will be presented in Florida, 8 p.m.

