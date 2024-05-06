Series highlights: Stars dispose of Knights in seven games

Stars eliminate Knights in seven games

Last night, two matches were on the bill.One from the first round, the other from the second.Here are the results and highlights:

After losing the first two games of the series, we didn’t think much of the Dallas Stars.

The @DallasStars won a best-of-seven #StanleyCup Playoffs series after dropping each of the first two games at home for the first time in franchise history.

#NHLStats: https://t.co/GpzkDh6OXU pic.twitter.com/iRmkqVjHRg – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 6, 2024

Faksa’s face says it all pic.twitter.com/19Zy0LeMvZ – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 6, 2024

But a few days later, they bounced back to dispose of Vegas in seven games.Dallas won the first two games in Vegas, game five and seven at home.Yesterday, the club won by a score of 2-1.With the game tied early in the third period, Radek Faska gave his team the lead.Vegas had brought everyone back to square one just moments before.

The Stars didn’t have it easy, but the boys move on to the next challenge.

They’ll cross swords with the Colorado Avalanche.

Rangers win first game of their series

Igor Shesterkin backstopped the @NYRangers to a fifth straight win in the 2024 playoffs. The only other time they won the first five games of a postseason as the reigning Presidents’ Trophy winner was 1994 – the year they won the #StanleyCup.#NHLStats: https://t.co/GpzkDh6OXU pic.twitter.com/gaIqUv07p5 – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 5, 2024

Mika came out FLYING this afternoon! Two goals and an assist for a three-point performance in Game 1! #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/PCT4EwYKZv – NHL (@NHL) May 5, 2024

The Rangers and Hurricanes have waited long enough: time for the first game of the second round.The two teams faced off in New York for their first game.In the end, it was New York who took the honors with a 4-3 victory.The team is still undefeated in the playoffs in 2024.Mika Zibanejad was the big hero of the game.The Swede finished the game with two goals and an assist.

He could easily have finished with a hat trick, but he decided to be altruistic…

… and unlucky.

Mika Zibanejad was THIIISSSS close to a Game 1 hatty pic.twitter.com/vh9kTNS820 – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 5, 2024

Overtime

The two teams return to action on Tuesday evening, again in the Big Apple.

– The first round is officially over.

The First Round of the #StanleyCup Playoffs is in the books! How is your bracket looking? pic.twitter.com/8MjVRWp9T9 – NHL (@NHL) May 6, 2024

– Did Jonathan Marchessault play his last game in Vegas?

The final handshakes of the first round between Dallas and Vegas pic.twitter.com/yWvRqt31TI – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 6, 2024

– Top scorers of the evening:

– The Panthers and Bruins begin their series tonight. Game one will be presented in Florida, 8 p.m.